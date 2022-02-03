The TSTT reboot

TSTT has invited its employee representative unions to consultations on a proposed restructuring of the organisation and a refined operating model.
The company says that fixed line voice calling has declined by some 50 per cent over the past ten years and mobile voice fell by 20 per cent over the same period. Its revenue fell by $453 million over the last financial year, 18 per cent less than the year before. The cause of such a financial decline was placed at the feet of technological factors and the Covid-19 pandemic as a direct result of the global revolution in the telecoms industry. Hence, according to the TSTT CEO, the company must move to an operational model, which gives it the ability to adapt and evolve with the constant development in technology- the only option to return to profitability.
However, the company’s chairman says the impact of the rapid technological development and Covid-19 will have to be countered by even further cost-containment in expense categories not contemplated in the last financial year. But the unions predict that TSTT once again intends to retrench a number of workers.
TSTT as other telecommunications companies worldwide will have to, and some have already, adopt new business models based on the emerging digital technologies, which have had a dramatic effect on how business in general is done and how people and entities now communicate with each other; the underlying vehicles being the global Internet with the myriad offerings on social media particularly the OTT (over the top) offerings. The technologies that are driving this change in the services being demanded by the industry and hence the new telecoms business models are, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotic process automation, big data, cloud computing and cyber security and of course the evolution of the wireless communication protocols now at 5G.
As in other industries these 4IR technologies will have a severe impact on employment where higher skilled employees will be needed and the lower skilled craftsman/technician (linesmen and the like) will lose their jobs, for example as TSTT phases out the rest of its land lines to wireless. Hence TSTT’s new business model has to include these technologies and go much further than simply other cost containment in expense categories in the offering of traditional services.
It is noteworthy that even at the basic telecoms level TSTT pays taxes in T&T and is in dire competition via the Internet with the social media aware companies, OTTs, like WhatsApp, Messenger, Skype etc. that have no corporate presence in T&T but are offering services locally that are based on these new technologies.
Traditionally a telephone company provided a facility for two entities in a business, say, to call each other and hold a conversation and hang up at the end. With the improvements in technology particularly the Internet, people are demanding more; for example video conferencing, online advertising and the recording of massive amounts of data from customers so as to be able to analyse them and predict customer requirements and the like. The modern telecoms company has to move towards providing a software platform that facilitates these and more consumer demands since the crux of these demands is real time, always on, end to end communications with the storage and processing/analysis of data.
With the need for one or more of the parties in the communication loop to be on the move, the connection to the consumer is moving to high speed wireless systems, the latest being 5G and the communication devices now include powerful hand held computers, smart phones/tablets.
TSTT therefore has to upgrade away from just providing the network that supports these facilities (though this has to be done efficiently, e.g. via wireless systems) to providing the software applications for users, in particular becoming innovative in its market. Indeed, TSTT has entered the building security market and has acquired the Amplia fibre network from Massy, which provides high speed Internet connections to the global resources of HBO, sport channels and STAR TV network. However, TSTT is still operating at the network level offering Internet access and doing what others locally are doing.
TSTT needs to differentiate its offerings from its competitors, which its e-tender software offering does not appear to have done and has not made a significant impact on its bottom line. The company, even in joint ventures with other companies, has to expand horizontally to provide application services to its customers. For example, the US telecoms company, AT&T now owns CNN, HBO, Warner Bros Studio and controls networks such as HCTV, Food network, TLC and Animal Planet.
There is an unbanked portion of our population and with the move to online financial systems TSTT can become involved in the local Fintech industry where its network can facilitate this community in their financial transactions.
What all of this says is that the future of TSTT lies with staff that are highly trained and who are encouraged to be innovative in developing services that support in particular the end to end demands of its consumers, indeed novel ones. It will be a trying but exciting time for TSTT but is has to move horizontally into services to a population that is already connected to the world via social media and other online applications. TSTT is in competition even locally with global producers and its competitive advantage is not in copying others but it has to be knowledge-based and innovative- via highly skilled employees.
The author is an economist