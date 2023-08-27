The upstream salmon

SO, it real hot. Previously I would only use my bedroom ceiling fan in the daytime. Living in a partial valley meant it was slightly colder at nights, so no need for any extra breeze.
Last year that escalated to one fan at nights. This year it has gone all over the shop. I now must have both ceiling fans on, in addition to a stand-alone tower fan. And this is for night-time. I am resisting going to air conditioning, but I am sure that would be the result next year with these exponential temperature increases.
And it is not just sporadic days but a constant reel of one hot day followed by another, with no break of heat aside from a quick shower of rain for an hour. And this, of course, is worldwide. Wildfires in Greece, Maui and Canada. Ten thousand penguin chicks dying with the Antarctica ice melting and having fewer ice caps on which they grow. Global ocean water temperatures now a record high at 20.96°C and Florida waters recently hit 38°C. By the end of the century, the expected rise in sea water levels would be at 0.7 metres. That is half the height of a short adult female.
At present the coastline at Icacos is falling into the water. In the next tens of years, it will disappear once the sea levels go that high. With the weather system, the prediction is not so much an increase in the number of hurricanes, but an increase in their intensity to Category 5 being the usual. The frequency of tropical storms, though, is what will increase.
So, it is undeniable. There is global warming, climate change and the subsequent exponential projection of months of increasing erratic weather, from searing heatwaves to monsoon rains, floods, bush fires, disappearance of the coastline of the small islands. In response, the world leaders have done less than what is needed; and with the minimal initiatives implemented and treaties signed ignored, we are going towards a state of no return, world destruction and, by extension, destruction of the species.
At the same time, we are seeing the massive advances in artificial intelligence (AI), even before we have consolidated ground rules and boundaries so we could control and prevent AI going unchecked. A slew of AI inventors have come out, advising that we put controls from now; and if we do not, there is the possibility of AI eventually taking over. When they learn humans are a threat to their existence, there will be world destruction and destruction of the species. Terminator revisited.
At the same time, a small group of roundworms that lived in the time of the woolly mammoths was removed from the Siberian permafrost, thawed out, rehydrated, and given food and water. They were essentially brought back to life after being dormant for the past 46,000 years. Not sure where we are going with them as they multiply. The next step, scientists say, may be dinosaurs and even human beings. Jurassic Park revisited.
Bacteria, viruses and fungi can also be locked in the ice and, as it melts, they also could be reactivated, even without our intervention in a lab. It seems there are Pandoraviruses that have been found with the icecaps melting. These are larger and not similar to present-day viruses. The Pithovirus, though, has been found in samples from the same Siberian permafrost layer. Although larger, they are very similar to present-day viruses and can potentially be the source of another pandemic. The movie Lethal Thaw revisited.
So, salmon fishes are born in fresh water. They grow there, then as adults they migrate to the sea water. When it is time to spawn, they swim upstream for miles, sometimes 900 miles, to go back to the original site where they were born, to lay eggs and have the eggs fertilised by the males. Most of them die after they complete this arduous journey.
When you see them fighting to swim upstream, it does not seem like the most logical process. It seems they are pulled by powerful biological forces and although they die, there is survival of the species.
It is hard to understand how we are seeing these obvious signs of climate change, the advancing AI end result being human dominance, the farming of prehistoric organisms, and yet we are not stopping or doing anything to make major change to modify the trajectory.
Astrophysicist Sebastian Von Hoerner postulated that technological civilisations invariably destroy themselves before or shortly after developing spaceflight technology. This is one possible reason why we have not connected with aliens. As a civilisation advances, they destroy themselves before being able to travel far enough in space to meet other civilisations. Entropy, the second law of thermodynamics, is the general trend of the universe towards disorder.
Are we like the toddler, who after being told not to put his or her finger or spoon in the electrical socket, would do it anyway, and when asked why, would look helplessly and reply “Dunno”? Like the salmon, is it just powerful biological forces that make us migrate, zombie-like, towards self-destruction. The scary thing is that unlike the salmon, the end point may not be species survival. And that is not a movie anyone wants to see.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.