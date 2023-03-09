The urge to cancel

As much as we are bombarded by the negative news of the day (which seems to be a key driver for media consumption), we should be just as balanced in our sharing of the positive. In this instance, while my heart goes out to the people of Turkey who have recently experienced a catastrophe that will have a lasting effect on the lives of thousands, I find the local media fear-mongering to be nothing short of reprehensible, and even more so, lacking in merit.