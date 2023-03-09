The urge to cancel

Within the last decade, there’s been an exponential increase in cancel culture. The phrase refers to a practice of removing status, support or esteem for public figures, both alive and dead. What is of greater importance is the risk that comes with blindly cancelling someone.
Last month, hundreds of words were either changed or removed in the most recent editions of classic books by British author Roald Dahl to make them less offensive and more inclusive. Changes include characters such as Augustus Gloop, of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who is no longer described as “fat” but instead “enormous”. The Oompa Loompas, once described as “small men”, are now “small people”. Other changes involve the perception of racial connotations such as in Fantastic Mr Fox where “black”, despite the meaning not associated with race but instead used to describe the tractors in Fantastic Mr Fox, are now “murderous, brutal-looking monsters”. And in The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant), gender-neutral language now exists, from “man-eating giant” to “human-eating giant”.
Unlike the changes to Dahl’s original writing that just seem ridiculous and unnecessary, other forms of cancel culture can actually be productive. One week ago, the distributor of the popular Dilbert comic strip announced it was severing ties with Scott Adams, the cartoonist, after his racist rant in which he labelled black people a “hate group” and encouraged white people to “get the hell away from black people”. Other newspapers that previously ran the comic strip also cut ties with Dilbert. In cases such as these, cancelling someone and their work is almost unavoidable because no one wants to be associated with a known racist or have contributed to their income.
Thankfully, we don’t have a strong cancel culture in Trinidad and Tobago. Sure, there are instances when political parties try to score points by calling for the sack of politicians after an off remark or decision, but no one was calling on fetes and radio stations to stop playing Machel’s music after the madness that ensued during his much-touted One Show concert, which was anything but fantastic. While our version of cancel culture, like many others things in society, revolves around politics, there has been recently one case that stands out for resembling the urge to cancel.
Although commonly witnessed in the US where cancel culture has grown out of control, largely in part to left-wing, “woke” ideology on the one hand and right-wing fears of censorship, an extreme, almost absurd, sensitivity exists in both factions.
A similar kind of sensitivity was revealed in T&T following a visit on February 9 by Instagram influencer Matara French to Carapichaima East Secondary School. French has quite a colourful social media presence. If “doh care” were a person, that person would be Matara French.
Given French’s history and present, her appearance at a school to provide a pep talk raised many eyebrows from the public and, eventually, the Ministry of Education. While the Ministry of Education responded to the public outcry with diplomacy, citing official guidelines which require schools to request approval for external speakers at school events, there is still the matter of why public outcry existed to begin with.
With an arm almost fully covered with tattoos, piercings, and a hot mouth, French doesn’t typically reflect the image that schools may want to encourage. To be clear, I’m not being stereotypical—but the public backlash after her visit might, in fact, be down to stereotypes we have as a society about who can qualify as a motivational speaker due to misperceptions that someone’s physical appearance is an indication of their character. French is not the kind of person you expect to see at a motivational address to students because our expectations are grounded in societal ideals of appropriateness, not social realities of day-to-day lived experiences.
Now, public perception works both ways. On one hand, it can keep individuals in check. The Dilbert cartoonist clearly harbours racist attitudes that are in no way defensible. On the other hand, it can work against us. And this is where cancel culture does more harm than intended good. Instead of sending a message to students that an individual can turn their lives around or that they have much more to offer than meets the eye, the public outrage against French sends the message that certain individuals are irrevocably bound to their past. For some students, owing to whatever circumstances, be it socio-economic or otherwise, French is exactly the kind of role model they need. But as with Dahl’s writing, our constant desire to be armchair police and judges doesn’t make us less offensive and more inclusive, but instead the exact opposite.
When we cancel someone or something, we lose valuable teaching moments. It’s not kind to call someone fat, but how would we be able to teach children this if we erase the word completely? Similarly, how can we inspire students to rise above their challenges if we deem certain public figures unworthy of addressing them?
Ten years ago, the ability to record a video on a smartphone and “go viral” did not exist with the level of popularity today. In a different time, French would have given her speech and the public would be none the wiser because there would have been no video to circulate. As technology continues to develop, more people will be put on display, leading to more armchair judges and police giving their two cents. With this increasing accessibility to technology comes an increasing responsibility to resist the urge to cancel.
—Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate,
University of Massachusetts, Amherst