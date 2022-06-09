The UWI dilemma

The Ministry of Education’s whole-of-government approach to the problem of indiscipline and violence in schools is a move in the right direction, assuming the various arms of Government are up to the responsibility.

As the ministry has discovered, putting police officers among the school population might reduce the incidence of violence in schools but doesn’t necessarily reduce violence among the same youth population. As happened in Williamsville this week, the fighting is simply relocated off the school compound into spaces more unbridled and potentially more dangerous.