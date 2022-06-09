The UWI dilemma

The Government, due to financial constraints, has announced its decision to cut its annual subvention to The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus by ten per cent, from TT$517.1 million a year. This has plunged the university into a deficit, with campus administrators proposing an increase in tuition of 25-71 per cent, depending on the programme. The Government has rejected this proposed increase and, at least for the upcoming academic year, tuition will stay at current rates.

According to The UWI’s annual report 2020/2021, 40 per cent of applicants stated that they came from households where their monthly income was under TT$7,000 a month, and 43 per cent said the biggest challenge to starting their studies in September 2021 was being able to finance or afford their degree.

It must be noted that although GATE funding for postgraduates has been discontinued, the Government continues to pay 100 per cent of tuition for undergraduates coming from households making less than TT$10,000 a month, 75 per cent for undergraduates coming from households making TT$10,000 to TT$30,000 a month, and 50 per cent for undergraduates from households making TT$30,000 to TT$75,000.

However, tuition is just one of the many costs university students and their parents must contend with. With the rising cost of transportation and food, stagnant or tempered wage increases, on top of an economy now coming out of Covid-19, any large increase in tuition will effectively be a major blow to the young people of this country.

While I note that the UWI St Augustine campus has not increased tuition in 21 years, it is important to acknowledge that the campus has already seen a decline in enrolment year on year, over the last five years—from 17,969 students in academic year 2015/2016 to 15,931 in academic year 2020/2021. With a large tuition increase, enrolment may fall further.

Where does this leave the university, if it may find it hard to increase tuition? The Government has suggested a rationalisation of programmes, with the university cutting courses with small enrolment figures or shifting these courses to online platforms. The university has already responded that they have been able to cut non-staff expendi­ture by over TT$200 million, while keeping staff expenditure essentially unchanged over the last six years.

While a further rationalisation of costs with the cutting of courses, digitising of the campus and the resultant laying-off of staff may result in lower expenses for the university, I believe the university more importantly must look at revenue generation, and diversifying its revenue streams.

The UWI is now ranked in the top 1.5 per cent of universities worldwide. Through better marketing and outreach, UWI St Augustine can leverage this ranking and its rela­tively cheap tuition to attract more international students who, for many universities in North America and here in the Caribbean, are an important revenue earner. In the academic year 2020/2021 there were 1,170 international students, with only a fraction of that from non-contributing extra-regional countries.

The UWI can grow the number of international students by marketing its medical programme to North Americans through the already planned UWI Global School of Medi­cine, marketing intensive English programmes to Latin Americans, marketing our law programme to Guyanese students, and marketing petroleum engineering, chemical engineering and mechanical engineering to Guyanese and Surinamese students.

Through business ventures like UWI Fine Cocoa Products Ltd, the university is on the right track in commercialising its knowledge. I would like to see the university get involved in pepper sauce manufacturing and, like Cave Hill and Mona, commercialising medical marijuana, through the manufacture of nutraceuticals.

The UWI, in its campus master plan, should increase the amount of retail space and student housing on campus. Both can provide a steady flow of monthly rental income, while leveraging the large student population. It should better market University Inn and Conference Centre, its large lecture halls and classrooms and UWI SPEC, which all could aim for a greater share of the meeting and conference tourism market, due to its central location. UWI SPEC also has the ability to better market itself for corporate, community and school sports days.

The UWI already plans to re-engage its alumni. This can include fund raisers such as Dining with UWI and increasing donations, with large donors being given naming rights over certain buildings and spaces. It must also include deepening its relationship with the private sector by partnering with companies to develop short professional courses to train their employees and by attracting advertising dollars, through the use of digital screens located across campus, or product launches on campus.

Whatever the university decides, its goal should be to give as many young people as possible the opportunity of higher education, as our human capital is our greatest asset. As a young businessman, I strongly believe my generation will be the ones to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of our difficult economic circumstances.

