The UWI’s quiet storm

A veritable culture of sexual harassment is said to have been allowed to mushroom at the St Augustine campus of The UWI, with officials there now scrambling to find their way around it.
Distressed women have been complaining for years about the unwanted approaches, the insulting comments and, in fact, the terrifying attitudes of some men in senior positions.
The issue is said to have enjoyed a prolonged gestation period, with a few departments more notorious for such behaviours than others. It precedes the presence on the campus of the current principal, Prof Brian Copeland, who took up his appointment in July 2016, replacing former principal Prof Clement Sankat. Some of the persistent, perpetual culprits are said to have enjoyed favoured status with senior figures, to whom they report.
Now, however, after years of complaints and silent suffering, some of the victims have been encouraged to tell their stories. With things appearing to have been coming to a head some months ago, news is that the Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) attempted to force corrective action in the matter. A top UWI official reportedly intervened, however, asking the head of the IGDS to “stand down”.
It is this action which has led to the current breakthrough, in which those badly affected members of staff are now putting their years of torment to paper. In one such case, an employee provided graphic details of such unbecoming behaviour and questioning by the male authority figures to whom she reports.
Based on an approach to her office in the search for corroboration of the existence of this years-long scandal on the local campus of the region’s premiere educational institution, the Campus Registrar deputised one of her staff to make contact.
She said she understood that I had called the office, and the reason for the call. I answered in the affirmative. She then said there is a policy in place on the subject. She emphasised the policy position that wheresoever there is any report of this nature, the matter is to be handled with extreme privacy and confidentiality. In other words, there is to be no discussion, one way or the other, with third parties. One obvious conclusion is that there is to be no confirmation, acknowledgement or denial, of the existence of any such behaviours on the campus.
Significantly, however, the question arises. Is the Registrar saying she has had reports from aggrieved female members of staff, and is duty-bound to treat with them in the absence of any glare, certainly not one from a media representative? The lady on the other end re-stated the official line. The policy speaks to that as well. She was non-committal thereafter. She would neither acknowledge nor deny that the head of the IGDS had attempted to intervene on behalf of those women who had been suffering in silence on this issue.
Is this the first instance in which such action is apparently being engaged, based on reports of this kind, it seemed pointless to ask.
One view, emerging from the discussions which have seeped out in recent weeks, is that significant other players in the matrix on this issue are nervous over the involvement of the IGDS in such a situation. They fear the collateral damage of the matter going viral. In the public imagination, and certainly, given the position of the Registrar and her team, the IGDS has a role and a function which is ultra vires this cloak of silence.
Suspecting that, with knowledge of this social cancer in the hands of a media man, this would mean embarrassment, someone thought it best to inform the principal.
You get the distinct impression that the image of the campus, if not the entire institution, is of greater significance than the welfare of its harassed female employees. They will not be granted the satisfaction of knowing that their authorities, at long last, will acknowledge what at least is inappropriate conduct.
Some among this group of long-suffering staff members may yet be breathing more easily, in the hope for an end to years of uninvited, egregious male behaviour.
The UWI policy statement on sexual harassment is put in the context of it being “an equal opportunity institution”. It describes such behaviour as an aspect of gender discrimination. This, it says, is expressly prohibited and will not be tolerated.
University Registrar C William Iton wrote to Prof Rhoda Reddock, then deputy campus principal, on June 9, 2016, advising of a revised policy which had been approved on May 27, 2016.
It defines sexual harassment as including the following: sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and other similar verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, whether it is recurrent behaviour, or a single incident, and is made by a person, whether male or female, who knows or ought reasonably to know, that such behaviour is unwanted by the person to whom the conduct is directed.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist