The wandering mind of a Trini

What a week! The events that tumbled over each other added to the exhaustion and frustration of the long road from 2020. Do we, as a country, have a clear path to success?
Let us consider a few of the incidents.
Firstly, the THA Chief Secretary announced that he and his allies were leaving the party on which they rode to political office. This action was inevitable since Watson Duke emphatically laid claim to “his” party. They fulfilled Reggie Dumas’ months-old prediction, “...total ole mas, just in time for Tobago Carnival”. The quip by Watson Duke about “thirty pieces of silver” brings to mind another Dumas observation triggered by the award to a roofing company to build roads.
“When you hear things like that, it raises a few questions, and I have not heard anything from the Chief Secretary on this matter. I would like to hear from him if this is true. And if it is, what is he going to do about it, because it is clearly a misuse, on the face of it, of taxpayers’ money.” I wonder what are Dumas’ thoughts about the Burna Boy concert expenses? Of the complaints about lack of timely pay for the workers?
Tobago’s politicians robe themselves in the garments of the church. Have they considered Jeremiah 13:23 (Can a leopard take away its spots?)? Why did they believe that Duke would behave differently? In their haste to dethrone the PNM, did they repeat the same error as the MSJ and others in creating the People’s Partnership government? Lloyd Best had warned us about hurried political governance actions. Are these politicians engaged in another example of tenderpreneurship?
How does the Burna Boy concert develop Tobago, battling a sudden surge in crime and other challenges? Do Farley Augustine and Pastor Terrence Bayne consider their leadership aligned to the biblical Joseph, who was charged with preparing Egypt for a seven-year famine? Or are they more like the US white evangelical wing and Trump? An “anything goes for a political agenda” mentality. Is Tobago better because of this event? Have Farley’s moves put paid to Duke’s East Port of Spain initiative? Are we, as a nation, better off?
What do we say about the Bamboo activist, now praising the clean-up activities in a head-spinning move? What triggered this? The crying residents or Fuad Khan’s disclosure about the history of Bamboo Settlement and the wanton lawlessness that spawned it?
Could we not have avoided all of the drama? Will this cause us to learn how to cooperate in the future? Should we hold our breath?
The PNM Convention and its political leader’s endorsement were overshadowed. But should we not pause to analyse what has happened there? What does the election of Stuart Young in place of Colm Imbert portend? Imbert has boasted of managing the financial windfall even as our country’s roads fall apart. The horror of the non-functioning radar supervising our airspace and the lack of port scanners prompt us to ask whether these are connected to Imbert’s decision-making.
What do the elections say about Foster Cummings’ role as a power broker in the party and its impact on our country’s future management? Should the nation feel comforted, or are we witnessing a raw drive for electoral power in the upcoming general election? Is this convention marking a turn to understanding and helping the poor among us? Or will we see the usual misspending resume?
The Paria commission of enquiry exposes who we are as a people. The casual lack of concern for doing our highly-paid jobs is on display, and we can now see how this approach may have deadly consequences for the poor and unsuspecting. The rot of lawlessness evidenced by witnesses blatantly disregarding established norms is mind-boggling. The lack of preparation by the companies, lawyers and witnesses speaks to our inability to take our responsibilities seriously.
Was the callous treatment by the UNC of the announcement of Herbert Volney’s death acceptable? They could barely muster 40 words in a condolence statement. When he joined the party, Mrs Persad-Bissessar said, “Imagine what it took for him to leave behind his career as a judge. He will be leaving all his years of study. He may open himself to ridicule simply because Justice Volney chose to put Trinidad and Tobago before his own needs. It shows a desperate need to remove Mr Manning from office. Even members of the Judiciary are standing up for their country.”
The newspapers reported on Volney’s devout Catholicism and his eventual bitterness. Apparently, only Jack was standing with the alleged Section 34 “fall guy” at the end. Was Volney our version of Herschel Walker? Ancel Roget’s fury urging David Abdulah to demit the People’s Partnership government is still a fresh memory. Duke’s “thirty pieces of silver” comment is haunting. In a nod to Volney’s religious beliefs, the Mark 8:36 passage (“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”) stands as a warning.
Are our leaders trading their souls and us for short-term gain? Who will deliver us from this blight that entraps our nation?
—Noble Philip