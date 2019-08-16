The weight of words

I know I had declared the series on captaincy to be over with my last column, and to be honest, although this might seem like an extension; it really isn’t.
I was listening to cricket commentary on the radio, produced by the Line and Length team, during the two ODIs between West Indies and India at the Queen’s Park Oval. It has been a long time since I did that, and I was disappointed that so little had improved in the quality.
I deliberated on whether I should ignore it, but then I succumbed to my feeling that because its impact could be so damaging, I should talk about it, especially as I think the perpetrators are unaware of the consequence of their thoughtless remarks.
I suppose the last straw was the manner in which Barry Wilkinson chose to respond to the final losing moments of the match. He ridiculed Oshane Thomas, who was out for a duck on the first ball (he was not the only one). He hustled out figures to show how many ducks Oshane has made, and he turned each one into a cruel taunt, until fellow commentator, Anthony Gray had to remonstrate with him that Oshane was a bowler, and the number eleven batsman; and I would add, 22 years old.
The callousness of Wilkinson’s remarks made me cringe. Immediately, I went back to the past of Sir Frank Worrell. Perhaps one of his deepest lifelong scars came from an incident in his childhood, while he was a pupil at Combermere School in Barbados.
One of the school masters humiliated him in front of the entire school assembly. The number of times he referred to it in the course of his life, and his decision to leave Barbados because of it, indicates how profoundly it affected him.
“Not only was the accusation unjust, in my own mind, but to stand up in front of the whole school and be called a big-head by the head-master was more than flesh and blood could stand. Worse than that, after being branded a big-head by the head-master, I was a big-head to everyone,” he wrote in his autobiography many years later.
The impact of this humiliation negatively affected many of his major decisions, but I surmise that it was at the heart of the highly developed emotional intelligence he became renowned for.
He understood the damage that can be done, especially to young impressionable minds, by cruel or thoughtless words.
I don’t wish to harp on Wilkinson’s words, but earlier in the broadcast, he had asked Anthony Gray what he thought of Rahkeem Cornwall. Briefly, Gray’s response was that Rahkeem was a good player, but he would improve if he would work on his fitness. It was a very reasonable answer; but somehow it seemed to have provoked Wilkinson.
He protested that Cornwall might be overweight (I can’t remember the exact word he used) but he was fitter than most of the West Indies players who always seemed to be breaking down due to injury. He went on and on about how the slim players were not as fit as Rahkeem, and he continued a really bizarre defence of obesity that must have left Gray properly flabbergasted. He was basically thrashing the players for being slim (not fit).
I don’t want to dwell on how unintelligent the argument was; I just want to ask us to reconsider how we go about our business.
If as a society, we think there are weaknesses that need to be strengthened, whose responsibility is it to work on it?
Does a commentator have a responsibility as equal as anyone else’s to bring careful consideration to the nature of his or her words?
If you sit in a commentator’s chair, is your mandate apart from describing the play on the field, to pelt picong at your colleagues and the players out there? If your general approach is such, and you think a commentator can say anything he or she pleases, then, is there a point when you look at the overall state of the game – let’s say West Indies cricket here – and tell yourself that this team is lacking confidence; lacking many of the features of a nurturing environment and so I will not contribute to dismantling anything more of their mental well-being?
Anthony Gray spent a lot of time on air emphasising the need for a more encouraging atmosphere around the cricketers: psychological support. It isn’t that he did not criticise things; but when he did, it was the way you hope a coach would.
We know there is a crude and callous way we toss insults around in the Caribbean. In Trinidad we call it picong. One is expected to be able to take it in stride.
This is not picong; I am asking people who occupy public spaces to think carefully about the impact of their words on the people they are casually infecting without realising the consequences.
Politicians have yet to understand that they inflict those wounds at several levels. They hurt the people they ridicule; and more shamefully, they contaminate impressionable minds who end up thinking that such crass behaviour is acceptable.