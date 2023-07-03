The Caribbean Community, Caricom, was formally established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas 50 years ago today. That was followed shortly after, in 1975, by the emergence of one of best cricket teams the game has ever seen.
It’s therefore ironic that we’re marking this anniversary at a time when the West Indies men’s team confirmed their failure to qualify for the 2023 One-Day International World Cup in India. The Windies are two-time winners of the ODI world cup and two-time T20 world cup winners.
As we reflect on Caricom at 50, it’s worth doing the same with the West Indies team of the modern era. They were birthed at roughly the same time.
After the wheels came off against the Netherlands eight days ago in a shambolic defence of 375 – a score that should have been more than enough – the Windies were given a wee walloping by Scotland, a second-tier cricketing nation.
The decline in the qualitative output of Caribbean cricket has been protracted and precipitous. At the time of Caricom’s formation, two of the old greats, Gary Sobers and Rohan Kanhai, were near the end of their careers. The instant impact of Alvin Kallicharran and Lawrence Rowe hinted at continuation, but no one could have anticipated what happened next.
Clive Lloyd’s men brought joy to the region and reduced its Britain-based diaspora to tears by winning the inaugural World Cup – then a 60-over tournament – at the famous Lord’s cricket ground in London. They were tears of joy that sprang from the weight of colonial history, and the fact that our small countries punched well about their economic, political and geographical weight and size. We’d done so with Naipaul, Walcott and Marley, but it felt special to beat the old master at his own game.
The West Indies would repeat as world cup winners, at Lord’s again, four years later. And then in 1983, in their third final in the first three tournaments, they lost in heartbreaking fashion to India, in pursuit of a low score by the Indian team.
By then, Lloyd’s men had shaken up cricket by their dominance with bat and ball. The great Viv Richards was in his pomp. Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes were a formidable and intimidating opening partnership. Holding, Roberts, Garner and Croft – a Caricom quartet from Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Guyana – formed what was arguably the most skilled and intimidating fast bowling attack of all time.
Malcolm Marshall joined the quartet after a South African rebel tour ended Croft’s international career, and may have been the best of them all. Wayne Daniel and Sylvester Clarke, who’d be the first names of the teamsheet today, couldn’t get a look in, such was the depth and excellence of the Lloyd-led unit.
The production line continued. Richie Richardson, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Brian Lara. By the time the man from Santa Cruz established himself as one of the all-time great batsmen of the game, the West Indies team was in decline. The slide has continued, and reached its nadir last Saturday in a field in Harare, Zimbabwe, in the early winter chill of the southern hemisphere.
The fortunes of the West Indies cricket team have always seemed to run parallel to the challenges facing Caricom. From the emergence of the least developed countries (LDCs), to disagreements over representation.
Caricom represented, at a larger level, the sizeist gripes of the smaller island in our multi-island states. Barbudans complained to me on an assignment there years ago that when the news about the country was good, its leaders would refer to it as Antigua. When it was bad, they said, it was Antigua and Barbuda. Tobagonians and Nevisians who chafe under perceived big island indifference and condescension would know how Barbudans feel.
Caricom reflected some of that. By what measure, except size, could Guyana be said at the time to be an MDC, a More Developed Country? Thankfully, the terms have long been retired. So they should. The emergence of Antiguans Richards and Roberts as international players of the highest class had both sporting and political resonance. The smaller islands were upfront, present and here to stay. The Antigua Recreation Ground became a fixture in the big match calendar. The Leeward and Windward islands were too strong in their own right to continue to be lumped together under the banner of the Combined Islands.
Two of the four men’s world cups were won by a team led by St Lucian Darren Sammy, their current head coach. On one unforgettable day in April 2016, the West Indies women’s team led by Jamaican Stafanie Taylor did the world cup double with the men in maroon.
What is unbelievable in light of recent events in Harare is that the first instalment in a Caribbean treble in 2016 came in India in February, when the West Indies Under-19 team won the ODI world cup. Three players from that team, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, are in the ill-fated West Indies squad in Zimbabwe today. The Under-19 captain, Shimron Hetmyer, was not selected.
Evaluation of Caricom at 50 requires a deep dive. Fellow columnist Wesley Gibbings, who has as much institutional knowledge of Caricom as anyone in the region, wrote recently that Caricom itself hasn’t been adept at telling its citizens what it has done for them.
We’re more sure about what it hasn’t, and that’ll be part of the conversation here next week.
The author is a media consultant. More at oringordon.com