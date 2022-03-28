For a long time the Academy Awards, or Oscars, have been struggling for relevance. The recent increase in competition from online streaming has spotlighted the event’s already difficult position in justifying the politics involved in nominating contenders and of course the blaring lack of diversity in awardees.
On Sunday night, however, the Oscars unintentionally became relevant again—but not for anything related to awards.
Chris Rock, before announcing the best documentary feature, “joked” about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair—which most of us later found out is due to a medical condition called alopecia.
Enter her husband Will Smith who, on live television, climbed the stage and slapped Chris Rock.
Shades of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to defend Beyoncé were called to mind.
In both instances, men felt it necessary to defend a woman.
As admirable as this may seem, both instances had the mark of toxic masculinity with Will Smith’s action undoubtedly the worse of the two.
Smith’s manic moment is the latest to reveal our culture of toxic masculinity.
His bizarre actions on-screen which, at the height of irony, seemed so outrageous that it may well have been something from a movie, should be a moment for reflection of the ways in which toxic masculinity affects our society and what our education system can do to help combat the prevalence.
Toxic masculinity is a distorted view of “manliness”.
It takes the form of emotional insensitivity, hyper-aggression, violence, and homophobia.
If recent events in T&T are anything to go by which fall under broad experiences of gender-based violence, we undoubtedly have a toxic masculinity problem.
Last year, PAHO noted a 140 per cent increase in cases involving abuse of women and girls that were reported to the TTPS in 2020.
The statistic is a clear signal that we are failing our women.
We are also failing our men.
Shortly after the incident, Smith in his acceptance speech for the Best Actor award indirectly apologised to the Academy—not to Rock—while maintaining his right to be a fierce defender of his family in the same way that the character he played, Richard Williams, was.
It is precisely this self-proclaimed belief that men are natural protectors and defenders of women that is toxic.
Smith’s rash decision in the moment is symptomatic of the lack of emotional awareness that strengthens toxic masculinity.
In the absence of a comprehensive education programme that caters directly to young men’s ideas and assumptions of what masculinity entails, we will continue to face the ongoing problem of gender-based violence.
The kind of education I’m referring to is not sex education, but sexuality education. Yes, there’s a difference.
The inability of conservative policymakers to see this difference has halted the progress of sexuality education which focuses on culture and gender roles, gender equality, discrimination, and sexual abuse and violence.
The closest our Ministry of Education has come to sexuality education is the 2006 Primary Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Curriculum.
This curriculum targets the primary education system.
A similar curriculum, though one that is much more comprehensive for the secondary education system is due.
Smith’s actions: his physical aggression, inability to immediately apologise to Chris Rock, and a distorted view of himself as a protector, are all examples of what our young men need to understand are toxic.
Part of a comprehensive sexuality education of male students then involves emphasising such things as communication, emotional intelligence, and acceptance.
The longer we delay sexuality education is the longer we prolong the evolution of toxic masculinity and it’s bi-product of gender-based violence.
Smith’s actions at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony draw our attention yet again to instances of toxic masculinity.
What was intended as a joke became escalated to violence by a man who felt that his masculine pride was disrespected.
If we look closer to home however, we being to realise that toxic masculinity is playing out in our daily lives, not just on screen.
The author is a PhD Candidate and Teaching Associate
Department of English
University of Massachusetts, Amherst