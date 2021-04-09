IT took six and a half months, but the book that had been mailed to me on September 15 last year finally arrived a week ago.
My joy at the sight of the little package wrapped in brown paper was extreme, I confess. It was such a relief to know that it had not been stolen or carelessly lost along the way; that TTPost could still deliver; such a relief to know that there is hope for those who have lost faith that errant mail will never turn up.
I had actually ordered a copy of the book online and had received and read it about two weeks before the real thing found its way into my mailbox. I’m calling it the real thing because this one was signed by the author, Siddhartha Vaidyanathan, whom I’d once met 15 years ago when he came to the Caribbean with a group of Indian journalists covering the Cricket World Cup of 2007.
Depending on how you look at it, 15 years can be a long time, and since then Sidvee has gone to live in the USA, has been writing for a wide range of publications, blogging, parenting and writing his first novel. He is now 40 and, like most of the group I’d met, has had the kind of phenomenal and classy output that is both inspiring and intimidating.
I want to share my impressions about the book itself, so I am letting you know up front that I know the author personally, if not closely. When someone you know has written something, there is always a measure of internal pressure. What if you don’t like it? What do you say then?
Fortunately, I enjoyed the novel What’s wrong with you, Karthik? so much that I finished it in two sittings. I had expected cricket, and there was some, but it was focused on the experiences of a 12-year-old misfit, anxious to fit in at school. In some ways it reminded me of JD Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye, although Holden Caulfield was quite a different character.
Subtly, it explores common adolescent themes—hyper- and hypo-masculinity, sexuality, bullying, family relationships and religiosity—which hang around throughout the course of one’s life, I would say. But because he walks through these minefields peering through the guileless eyes of a child, the reader is left to construct conclusions about the impacts on adulthood—nothing preachy in the pages.
While it is set in Bangalore, you don’t have to be Indian to get it, and you don’t have to like cricket to follow it. I suppose you just have to have been a child to be able to identify with this fraught journey. I was happily hijacked by its arrival, and that is saying something for me as I have been completely submerged in my research and writing.
The week the replacement copy arrived, I had received three other books: Arnold Rampersad’s brilliant biography of Jackie Robinson, Ramachandra Guha’s The Commonwealth of Cricket, and Ashley Gray’s The Unforgiven, on the lives of the West Indian cricketers who had gone to South Africa for the “rebel tours” of 1983. My eyes succumbed to the strain of trying to read them all, but Karthik won.
I had read the Robinson biography some years ago, but had wanted to look again at the way Prof Rampersad treated this subject. My interest in the rebel tours was related to Frank Worrell (I had also discovered online two engaging features on them by Sidvee), and so, I delved into that book curiously as well. As for Guha, I have always enjoyed his erudition and was keen to see how he went about treating his “lifelong love affair” with the game he describes as the “most subtle and sophisticated” known to mankind.
Last night, I came across this description of him rifling through books at a second-hand stall at a book fair in 1978. “The stall was out in the open, with rows of unclassified books in a large barrel. Opposite me was Krishna Kumar... ‘Here, this is for you,’ said KK, flinging a book across the barrel. It was a paperback edition of Beyond a Boundary. I paid four rupees for it. I have that copy still, now bound in leather and with gold lettering on the spine.”
There was something bonding about those lines—maybe it was the book, maybe it was the circumstance of the find—a connection between bibliophiles. It reminded me of the responses when I wrote about second-hand books. Such stories about being bedazzled by massive collections of dusty, second-hand books, stacked on trestle tables, crookedly laid out on benches and crates and shelves of all sorts. And everyone’s delight was in the prospect of finding gems in the disorder.
But I was also reminded of the pleasure of holding a brand new book, spine still slightly stiff, cover yet unstained by a grimy finger and inhaling the scent of its freshness. As the books had arrived one by one that week and I felt like a parent thankfully welcoming children who might have gone astray, I also realised that a second-hand book is surrounded by an aura of history and adventure, and a new book holds the allure of discovery, but none of that matters unless you already have a passion for reading, and an addiction to journeys of the mind.
—vaneisabaksh@gmail.com
• Vaneisa Baksh is an editor, writer and cricket historian.