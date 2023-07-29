The police have advised the public to limit the amount of cash they withdraw, after a man was robbed of $150,000 following a visit to the bank. The man returned home after the withdrawal and was accosted and robbed before he could head inside.
This story demonstrates perfectly how pervasive victim blaming is in society. In those two simple sentences we have all the elements present: the removal of responsibility for the crime from the perpetrator, the allocation of blame to the victim, the suggestion that we can avoid being victims ourselves if we follow a different set of actions from the survivor’s and, finally, the implication that we will be safe so long as we do so.
Victim blaming does not always involve the obvious accusation that the victim caused their own misfortune, although often, it does. It also includes the inference that if it were us in that situation, we would have known better or would have been more careful. This thought process also constitutes victim blaming, because it implies the crime or the tragedy was at least partially the survivor’s fault.
The crime that attracts the most virulent form of victim blaming is arguably rape. The list is exhaustive: do not go out at night, do not wear tight clothes, do not wear short clothes, do not look sexy, do not go in lonely areas, do not go out alone, do not leave your front door unlocked, do not leave your back door unlocked, do not leave windows open, do not sleep naked/in lingerie, do not sit in your yard in the evening, do not get drunk, do not take a drink from a stranger, do not take a taxi alone, do not let kids walk home alone after school, do not let your kids sleep over at a friend’s house, do not leave your kids with male relatives/friends, do not let workmen into your home.
Every time a rape is reported, the list is trotted out. The victim must have done something to invite the action. I have had the deeply unpleasant experience of hearing women say a woman could never be raped because if she did not want to have sex, she could fight the man off.
Of course, for persons who think like this, the concept of a man being raped is too ludicrous to even be considered.
Victim blaming often comes from deep ignorance, meanness and an ingrained sense of superiority. That could never happen to us because we are smarter than/better than/more vigilant than that. We live in a better neighbourhood. We drive a more intimidating car. Our homes have burglar proofing. We have a security system. We have a gun. We only associate with a particular set of people in very select spaces. We are therefore better than the victim.
Victim blaming also originates from the fundamental need to believe the world is a just place full of mostly decent people. We want to believe that in this world, good things happen to good people. We believe ourselves to be good people, therefore, we are safe. On a conscious level we know that bad things can happen to good people but yet we still espouse the notion of, “God will do for them/God doesn’t sleep/You reap what you sow/I believe in karma.”
When bad things happen to bad people, it makes sense. The platitudes appear to have been proven true. All is right with the world. It is functioning logically. But what happens when a 9/11 occurs or a baby is raped, or someone is innocently killed? Things like these do not happen in a just world.
The logical deduction is obviously that the world is not just. You only have to look at the news for evidence of this. For many of us, however, our brains cannot handle this conclusion, so we have to separate ourselves psychologically from the victim.
If we can just identify what the victim did wrong, then we can be sure to do the opposite and surely, we will be safe. The problem with this, however, is that it sacrifices the victim’s well-being for our own. The act by which we comfort ourselves, traumatises the survivor further.
The reality is the blame for any and all crime rests with the perpetrator always, and never with the victim. The act of victim blaming is not only dangerous because it ostracises the survivor, trivialises the crime and makes the victim reluctant to report it, but also because it gives the perpetrator a free pass. The mental hoops we jump through to convince ourselves the world is a just place function only to actually make it more unjust.
We must ask ourselves, what is the empathy and understanding I would want in this circumstance if it were me? And then, we must strive our best to provide it. Pretending the world is just does not actually make it so. We must actively work at bringing about such change.
—Suszanna Clarke
is an attorney-at-law.