There must be change

Very few, if any, Guyanese will ever forget the Mahdia fire tragedy and its ongoing ramifications. To the families and relatives of the deceased and their peers who have been directly and indirectly affected by this monumental disaster, Guyana must seem dystopian, to say the least. Twenty lives snuffed out, others possibly hanging in the balance, a minor charged, i’s dotted, t’s crossed, case closed and tied with a bow; now back to regular programming. Is that it? It should not be. The status quo is abhorrent.