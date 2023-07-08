Trinidad and Tobago has lost its leadership and stature in Caricom. As Jamaica’s Gleaner pointed out after we hosted the Caricom Heads of Government meeting last week, “economic leadership is transitioning to Guyana whose President Irfaan Ali grasps, and shares, the concept of shared regional development”, and “the region’s political and intellectual leadership has shifted decidedly to Barbados and its prime minister, Mia Mottley, a dedicated regionalist who also appreciates Caricom’s potential in helping to drive the agenda of the Global South”.
And Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley? It says everything when, at the opening ceremony, incoming chairman Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, could speak of his host, tongue in cheek, to an international audience that included the UN Secretary General, that “Dr Rowley is a much nicer man than some of us think,” causing the audience to chuckle. How diminished is this nation today!
They know him well. Given the reach of today’s media, Caricom leaders and other dignitaries would have learnt much about Rowley over the years. They would know, for example, that this year, he described an Opposition parliamentarian as “little dirty mouth, flea-laden, lice-covered, this piece of nothingness, this wotlessness”; that an Express editorial called “a level of crassness unbefitting any national leader”; and Prof Selwyn Cudjoe said “such nastiness is unbecoming of a prime minister” that “his outbursts are a national disgrace”. Heads across the region would have nodded in agreement.
Our distinguished visitors also have direct experience. They would remember the mess Rowley created over vaccine donations by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi when Covid struck. Almost all Caricom countries accepted the offer, along with nations from Africa and Latin America. In just two months, India donated 495,000 vaccines to ten Caribbean countries.
But Rowley claimed not to have known about the Indian initiative even though this region’s prime ministers along with West Indies cricketing greats Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson and others were publicly thanking Modi. Rowley also profusely thanked Barbados PM Mia Mottley for her donation to Trinidad and Tobago of 2,000 vaccines from the very gift received from India. And he didn’t know of the Indian initiative?! What was his problem?
And Rowley went further to make one of the most disastrous statements in the annals of international relations. He said “our Caribbean neighbours have got gifts. But when you go asking for a gift, that’s not a gift; you’re begging”. There is no arrangement to vaccinate his population “by begging”, he said.
Mind-boggling! Which Caricom leader would forget that? Was Rowley calling them beggars? Besides, Rowley had himself written to Modi, seeking a donation. Why was he suggesting it was demeaning to seek help from India’s vaccine programme? Utterly disgraceful behaviour. After his assault and after India promised 40,000 vaccines in response to his request, Rowley perfunctorily expressed “sincerest appreciation and gratitude” to Modi. But the damage had been done.
Compare Rowley with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica who wrote to Modi, saying, “I did not imagine the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly. One would have thought that in a global pandemic like this, a nation’s size and might would have been the primary consideration. But to the credit of Prime Minister Modi, the equality of our people was recognised.” Profound and refined! So different from the apparent chronic crassness of this country’s prime minister!
Ask the United States, our largest trading partner and main source of foreign direct investment. This relationship was almost irreparably damaged when “Rottweiler diplomacy” took over. Instead of having his foreign minister call in Donald Trump’s US Ambassador to express concerns, Rowley went on the excessive offensive in Parliament defending his relations with Nicolás Maduro.
“I take umbrage” Rowley thundered, “I take umbrage at the United States Ambassador making a public statement criticising the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. And as far as taking instructions from the US Embassy on Marli Street, leave the PNM out of that!” supported by PNM MPs jeering, “What Trump could do we?!” Rhetoric and reaction for a political rally at Piggott’s Corner, not the diplomatic arena!
Caricom leaders and other dignitaries would have also learnt of his latest assault just before they arrived. According to reports, addressing PNM faithful, Rowley claimed the Opposition wants to make the country “awash” with guns to be used by one race against the other! Referring to an Opposition proposal for “stand your ground” legislation against escalating home invasions, Rowley said “you going to give people of a certain race guns to shoot people of another race, because they are saying that crime in this country, which we know is across the board, is one race attacking another race!”
Our visitors would have been utterly shocked a leader could so recklessly endanger the society’s harmony and stability for political advantage. Like so many citizens, they would find it “utterly despicable” and “extremely dangerous”. They would then reflect in deepening dismay for Trinidad and Tobago which has already lost so much, at home and abroad, under this leadership, heading to lose even more. They know Rowley very well.
—Ralph Maraj