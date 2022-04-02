When people hear “Things fall apart”, many immediately think of Chinua Achebe’s milestone novel about social and cultural disintegration in Africa with the arrival of colonialism and Christianity on the continent. But Achebe had taken his cue from a 1919 classic poem, “The Second Coming”, by Irish poet William Butler Yeats, who wrote the striking, profound, immortal lines, “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world...”
Written after the first World War, the poem, like Achebe’s later masterpiece, is one of deepest pessimism and disillusionment about human society and civilisation.
How relevant is the poem to present Trinidad and Tobago? Are things falling apart here? Not quite, but we are close. Our centre is not holding. Indeed, there is hardly any centre, any civilisation. It is civilisation that fortifies foundations, holds things together, keeps societies from falling apart. The little civilisation attained in the pre- and post-Independence eras is thinning out almost completely. Even basic Rule of Law is coming under question. Besides, there is no driving vision around which our disparate peoples can coalesce; no moving summons of the national spirit for decades now. This is a largely hollow place.
Our politics lacks civilisation more than anything else, with regular imprecations rather than inspiration from on high. It is at the heart of the worsening economic and social conditions that have placed us on the brink of falling apart. After the 2020 general election that returned the incumbent administration, I lamented the reappointment of a “sad, stale cabinet” with unimpressive, under-performing ministers back in most key positions. One of these is Paula Gopee-Scoon, the Trade and Industry Minister, who an Express editorial says, recently “trotted out a tired promotional spiel to Indian investors” talking of “low energy prices, a trained workforce and the country’s geographical position in relation to Caricom and Latin America”. The minister should have gone further, says the Express, “to say how these advantages have been monetised through new investments in the six and half years she has held the portfolio, while explaining T&T’s precipitous decline on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index from position 77 in 2015 when she took office, to the current ranking of 109”.
Are these ministers driven by the civilisational aspirations that ultimately protect threatened societies? Have the seeds of the nation’s salvation been planted in their minds by their political party and its leadership? Are they driven by purpose or merely enjoying the prestige, power and perks of office? Shallowness could never ensure the country holds together.
Our failing economy will make things fall apart. In December 2015, two months after they came to office, I continued my call for re-engineering the economy towards diversified foreign earnings away from its dependence on oil and gas, given the nation’s precipitously declining revenue. It had become more urgent than ever with the structural changes being wrought by the global energy revolution.
I asked, “Does Gopee-Scoon understand the paramountcy of her ministry in this situation? Does she see the symbiosis between her ministry and the ministries of agriculture and culture and the performing arts to fashion new products for foreign markets? Has she ever spoken to her colleagues on these critical issues? Or are they all moving around like zombies in separate ministerial silos? Has the Prime Minister made these ministers understand their roles in this economic crisis and has he mandated them to get together to do their indispensable part for the nation’s salvation?”
After seven years, my questions stand. Neither the Prime Minster nor the cabinet analysed the portents. We therefore still have no other revenue streams, existing or gestating, to compensate for reduced earnings. Consequently, we continue today with our shortages of critical foreign exchange, the life-blood of our economy and society, without which things would indeed completely fall apart. For five years the Rowley cabinet lived in vacuous hope for a return to boom times while precious reserves declined. They consumed over US$6 billion and created nothing. Gross official reserves declined from US$15 billion in 2015 to US$6,879.6 million at the end of 2021.
And foreign borrowing constitutes a significant percentage of this vastly reduced amount. We are now borrowing to service accumulated debt. The IMF recently warned of a debt crisis. In September 2021, the net national debt stood at $126.6 billion, 85 per cent of GDP, way above the 70 per cent described as “acceptable”. Much of this must be repaid with foreign exchange. Where are the earnings for this? Will we eventually default on debt servicing? And where, pray, is the stimulation of business activity to increase government revenue through corporate and individual taxes? How will education, health and national security be maintained? They have wasted seven precious years!
Our condition is aggravated by rampant social decay. Trinidad and Tobago is now an utterly violent place with frightening rates of murder, domestic violence and horrific child abuse among the more obvious manifestations. But with their economy and society threatened, the people seem more concerned with fete and frolic than saving their nation. No soul, no civilisation. Things will fall apart.