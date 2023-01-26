Think before talking

“Brevity is the soul of wit.”
—Hamlet
Shakespeare said it best in one of, if not his most notable plays, Hamlet. The line that means using fewer words is the marker of intelligence is spoken by Ophelia’s father, Polonius, in an attempt to warn King Claudius and Queen Gertrude of Hamlet’s insanity. Those familiar with the play will know that secrecy abounds because Claudius ascends to the throne after poisoning his brother, the king, and thereafter marrying his brother’s now-widowed wife, Gertrude.
Although Polonius’s words have become an enduring idiom to this day, in Hamlet, it is filled with irony. In Trini parlance, if you gave Polonius an inch, he would take a mile. He is talkative, redundant, and usually over-explains. Despite being a proud and concerned father, the moment Polonius dies at the hands of Hamlet (spoiler alert), readers might feel more relieved than mournful for the long-winded character. I certainly did when studying this play for CXC. Polonius may be a minor character in the play but he serves a major role. Behind the irony of Polonius’s famous words, I believe lies a cautionary tale of saying too much.
We see this happen, time and time again, in public settings. Last week Monday, during the HDC’s “More Ways to Pay” initiative, honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis boasted of the “Government’s intention to get on with the business of digitalisation and becoming a cashless economy” through a credit-card payment system, mobile app, and visits from HDC workers bearing Linx machines.
Of course, this is T&T politics, so a political jab simply had to be made. And, as is now unsurprising, the political jab had casual racist undertones. Robinson-Regis remarked of former UNC (United National Congress) minister of planning and sustainable development Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie, “I’m just picking him out because I consider him my friend, despite the fact that his name is Tewarie.” Robinson-Regis had a wry smile which drew chuckles from the crowd. Deja-vu? Just six months ago, Robinson-Regis was caught in a name-mocking spat with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. This time around, there has been no similar public outrage. We’ve been numbed by people who throw around casual racism. A dangerous state to be in.
Like Polonius, we fail to consider the consequences of what we say. Not everything that can be said, should be said—especially when we occupy public office. On a much larger scale, this recently became obvious to me with Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare. I’ve admittedly not read its entirety because, at some point, a privileged person speaking about their lack of privilege gets aggravating and tiresome. From what I have read, however, the autobiography reads like a diatribe against the institution of the British monarchy, whose title of Duke of Sussex that was given to him he still holds, despite stepping away as a senior member of the royal family.
For many, Harry’s story resonates profoundly. Since its release on January 10, Spare has sold a total of 1.4 million English-language copies in the US, UK and Canada alone. It has already broken the Guinness World record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. Part of the record numbers might stem from a hunger to hear of the skeletons enclosed by the walls of Buckingham Palace. Another reason could be the tight-lipped nature of the monarchy (unlike Polonius, they do not say too much, but rather just enough—if at all). A third reason could be that global audiences and the everyday person see a bit of themselves in Harry. He has been elevated to an outcast, forced to leave his country and migrate to the US. We already knew he was motherless after Princess Diana’s fatal car accident. But now, Harry is compared to being homeless after he and his biracial wife fled to Los Angeles. He was quickly given a home, being allowed to live in a mansion owned by comedian Tyler Perry. A motherless son growing up in his older brother’s shadow, now an outcast in his family because he chose to marry a black woman. What is there not to sympathise with?
Prince Harry’s tell-all is more of a tells-too-much. Similar to Robin-Regis’ remarks which lacked any aspect of careful thinking, Spare is a raw account of Harry’s life growing up as the “number 2” to the throne, behind his older brother, Prince William. The title of the autobiography is taken from the nickname given to the second-in-line. As Harry explains, growing up as the spare almost drove him to insanity because of a “hugely intense vulnerability” as part of the royal family.
In the age of social media, we often post, broadcast, say and share what we feel without first thinking not just of the consequences of what might be said but also about the intention behind the person whose words and sentiments we regurgitate. Whether politician, prince or pleb, we need to stop and think before we speak. We already know what has come of Robinson-Regis’s words—nothing. Prince Harry is still riding a huge wave of success from Spare, so it will be some time before more British tea is spilled.
Shakespeare might have exaggerated the fate of Polonius, the ever-talkative over-sharer, but to lose sight of the subtext is to miss out on the easily applicable narrative of the danger that lies when we say more than is needed or without first thinking of the possible consequences. Brevity might actually be our best bet. In other words, say less.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.