Think before talking

Newly inducted principal of the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Rose-Marie Belle Antoine has given herself a bold and tall order in pledging to make The UWI more grounded and connected to communities, more relevant to the society and more accessible to the underserved and forgotten.

In declaring her intention to place social rights and justice at the centre of The UWI’s work, principal Antoine said she wants people to remember the “humanistic, intellectual force” of The UWI.