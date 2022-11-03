Think skills, not just a degree

This October 27-29, The UWI hosted its graduation ceremonies. During the event, thousands of students achieved their dream. For these very students, the dream will very quickly turn into a different reality concerning the world of work. I wanted to offer recent and past non-working graduates advice, particularly to those on the job market who are trying to figure out their next step.
In April of this year, I wrote in a column that an undergrad degree makes you job-ready while a postgrad degree gives you expertise in a particular field. Both types of degrees emphasise knowledge. Depending on the field, this knowledge is often more theoretical than practical. Add this to the job market which becomes increasingly saturated year after year, and suddenly the dreams become nightmares.
Without comprehensive statistics locally, I’ve relied on employment statistics throughout the United States which paint a similar picture to ours. The data may not be transferable to our context, but we can nonetheless observe the trends being adopted, particularly by some of the most recognisable and profitable companies. These trends will also be useful for those contemplating job prospects outside of T&T for whatever reason; our uncontrollable crime rate, family living abroad, or a perception of more employment opportunities.
For example, Google has all but completely removed the requirement of a first degree for certain positions. At IBM, the chief human resources officer stated last year that 50 per cent of the company’s jobs were open to anyone with the right skills. This came with the realisation that requiring degrees eliminates applicants with the necessary skills for the job. Also, because degree-holders do not always possess the right skills, companies have to expend resources and time to train new hires who, in the end, do not always stay because of frustration with the skills required. This leads to a high turnover rate in the workforce and a decline in productivity for the company. What this all means is that prospective job applicants, degree-holders or not, must look to acquiring skills.
In the remainder of this column, I outline at least three possible and cost-efficient means through which skills can be acquired:
1. Get connected on LinkedIn. If you do not yet have a profile, then now is the time to create one. Both the number of users and the number of companies have steadily grown each year since 2010 and 2017, respectively. The growth in companies is especially noteworthy for how employment agencies are turning away from, or at least adding to, the non-traditional way of advertising vacancies. And no, LinkedIn is not a “US” thing. While the US had the most users recorded in 2021, 72 per cent of total members were revealed to be outside the US. Job prospects for non-US residents have also been improved due to the pandemic. On LinkedIn you can apply for fully-remote jobs that are advertised by US companies. These jobs are relatively more competitive, but you can’t win the lotto if you don’t buy a ticket. In this case, the “ticket” is free. All it costs is time to create a free LinkedIn account, patience when searching for a job, and perseverance to keep applying when opportunities do present themselves.
2. Volunteer. Not only do volunteer jobs look great on your résumé/CV, they also provide with you employable skills. Local volunteer groups such as ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association), Habitat for Humanity and the Trinidad Youth Council offer skills in teaching, construction and advocacy, respectively, that not only increase your marketability but provide you with the satisfaction of contributing to a greater cause. University life trains us to specialise in a particular field while shielding us from the day-to-day lives of those not fortunate to have the privilege of pursuing higher education. Volunteering puts you in the real world with real people from a variety of social backgrounds.
Skills in volunteering translate to skills in problem-solving as well as working as a team to achieve the organisation’s mission. There are also volunteering positions via the United Nation’s Volunteer website. You can sort the volunteer positions by expertise and skill set; social work, translation, communication, education, arts and design, etc.
3. Free online courses. There is no shortage of skills to be learned via online courses. Platforms such as Coursera and edX along with more renowned names such as Harvard University all offer free courses in specialised areas that have no prerequisites. Google offers Developer Certification as well as free coding assignments that provide you with the skills, not the degree, necessary to become a software engineer for the company. Adobe offers Photoshop courses for its trademark software to help people improve graphic design skills. While the course itself may not be comparable to a degree, the point of completing the course is to learn the skills, not obtain a piece of paper with fancy letters. For those platforms that do offer a digital certificate, it is even possible to integrate your achievement with that of LinkedIn to improve the visibility of your profile.
With every graduation comes a batch of job-ready applicants with eager hopes of seamlessly entering the workforce. In reality, this does not always occur. The three recommendations I have offered only scratch the surface of how to adopt a skills-based approach to improving job prospects that do not solely rely on a degree.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.