Thinking about Dukes

Martin Daly____Use

Martin Daly

THERE is Watson Duke and Winston Duke, both Tobago-born. Watson is famous in Trinidad and Tobago. As the star of Black Panther, the fame of Winston is international. While we are thinking entertainment, we cannot forget the loved calypsonian Mighty Duke, the late Kelvin Pope.

One might regard Watson also as an entertainer, but Watson is not Oscar material. However, he may have received an award if he had completed his protest swim from Tobago to Trinidad without the assistance of boat in 2017, when there were difficulties with the air- and sea-bridge. Hampered by rough seas, Watson disappointed me that time.

Watson is also Duke of WASA (the notorious Water and Sewerage Authority) because the trade union, which he heads, is very powerful there.

Then, there is the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. At the moment he has a very high profile worldwide, in light of his bombshell revelations about the British royal family’s treatment of him and his wife, Meghan. Diehard supporters of the royal family have complained bitterly that Harry has trashed the family.

Next, there is our PNM Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales. I am thinking of him as another Duke of WASA, because he is repeatedly trashing WASA with the same intensity as Harry trashed the royal family. Arguably, the minister should not be trashing WASA because WASA is PNM family. For six years prior to Marvin, Duke of WASA, coming along and trashing the WASA family, the PNM government had control of WASA with revolving-door ministers of Public Utilities.

One reader messaged me last Sunday after I mentioned WASA: “When I hear the noise about WASA I wonder where the minister was born. How can they even begin to talk about corruption and mismanagement and throw management under the bus when they are totally culpable? Why don’t they say where they will get upwards of $12 billion to begin to address the problems they have neglected for five decades?”

Fairness requires emphasis that, for part of those five decades, UNC-based governments were just as neglectful and wasteful as their PNM colleagues, not only in respect of WASA, but also in respect of several entities under State control.

The argument about the desalination plant is now irrelevant. It is a very expensive plaster for the sore of the total failure of both PNM and UNC governments to deal with one of WASA’s significant problems, namely the leaking and allegedly corrupt distribution infrastructure.

Trashing WASA is as much an insult to our intelligence as the Minister of Health saying he chose to have a shipment of vaccines, which is pusillanimously small. Readers all now know the answer to my question posed last Sunday in relation to vaccine procurement: are we essentially beggars? Yes, we are. Besides that, we are not even begging in the right places.

When all is said, spun and done, we will have some other Dukes, new ones in the commercial sector, who will have become wealthy Dukes of vaccination.

But what about citizens with potential who are neither wealthy nor powerful? This week’s theme was inspired by information about someone named Pope, reputedly a relative of the Mighty Duke. This young man is an admirable survivor on his own amazing resilience.

He has worked in various restaurants for approximately 20 years. He has tried to supplement his income by entering bartending competitions and getting private jobs for home functions. Having one’s talent noticed is frequently a factor of luck. My South compere is the owner of his current employer, Bottles and Bites restaurant in South. Through the leadership there, he has been encouraged to develop his skills in making decorative adornments for cocktail drinks (non-alcoholic in this time of Covid), out of drinking straws and coconut branches.

This skill provides a talking point for customers, conversation with whom about his startling pieces stimulates self-esteem and provides opportunities. This is another example of the ordinary talented citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, with belly, of whom the political cadre and their satellites are unaware and uncaring.

There are many others full of potential, worthy of elevated recognition. Will they gain encouragement on the road to recovery?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Questions over SORT’s boss

Questions over SORT’s boss

We have to wonder under what rock the Police Service Commission (PolSC) is living that it could nominate Inspector Mark Hernandez for the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police despite the numerous serious questions hanging over his head.

Thinking about Dukes

Thinking about Dukes

THERE is Watson Duke and Winston Duke, both Tobago-born. Watson is famous in Trinidad and Tobago. As the star of Black Panther, the fame of Winston is international. While we are thinking entertainment, we cannot forget the loved calypsonian Mighty Duke, the late Kelvin Pope.

A search for Qadir

A search for Qadir

LAST SUNDAY, I marked my 75th year on this earth. It was a milestone of sorts, but no great achievement at a time when many people go way past that number, and remain very healthy and fit into their 80s. All praise to them.

T&T’s ‘Maitri’ Mystery

T&T’s ‘Maitri’ Mystery

AT THE United Nations last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the world “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used to help all humanity”.

On January 3 this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave authorisation to use Covid-19 vaccines produced by India. Modi termed the WHO approval a decisive turning point in the country’s fight against the coronavirus. On January 20 this year, keeping his UN promise, India announced the launch of the “Vaccine Maitri” or vaccine friendship programme to assist countries in accessing Indian-manufactured Covid vaccines.

Dangers of narcissism

Dangers of narcissism

FROM POLITICIAN to the ordinary farmer, Hutus united to get rid of the “cockroaches”, working together to exterminate their Tutsi friends, neighbours, co-workers and family members. —Kennedy Ndahiro, “Dehumanisation: How the Tutsis were reduced to cockroaches, snakes to be killed.”

Parasram more than deserving

The steady hand and wise head of Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), during a global pandemic and in the life Trinidad and Tobago has seen this country through its roughest medical waters ever.