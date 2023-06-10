Since 2000, we have had calls for international observers at our elections. Understandable. Distrust of government and political administrations has been growing in Trinidad and Tobago. And developments over the last eight years have made people more distrustful than ever.
Did the Privy Council not confirm last month that it was an immoral violation of our democracy by the Dr Keith Rowley administration to not hold local government elections on time, postponing it for one year? And didn’t their discredited Attorney General, Reginald Armour, to suppress democracy’s triumph, warn that people could be in contempt of court for expressing views on the PC’s ruling? Seems this administration would stop at nothing. Thankfully, the Law Association and the media put Armour in his place.
Remember also that sacrilege when the Prime Minister visited President’s House and derailed the constitutional process of sending the merit list of candidates for police commissioner to Parliament? The list had emanated from the Police Service Commission (PolSC)! This one-man wrecking crew inflicted profound harm on our democracy and compromised two critical independent institutions: the Office of the President, which remains indelibly stained; and the PolSC, whose chairman resigned in ignominy while the commission itself collapsed. The nation was jolted!
And never forget the country’s three biggest cannons—PM, AG and Chief Justice Ivor Archie—lined up and firing simultaneously at DPP Roger Gaspard who had warned that our criminal justice system is crumbling from an “acute and chronic” staff shortage at his office. It recalled 2019 when the Law Association recommended Rowley trigger Section 137 of the Constitution for a tribunal to investigate possible misbehaviour in office by Archie. Rowley went on his trademark extreme offensive against the Law Association; and the CJ, obviously feeling protected by the political directorate, himself went on the attack, sharing “Blows” and “Licks for all”, announced newspaper front pages. Referring to the CJ’s criticism of Gaspard in 2023, Senior Counsel Israel Khan opined Archie “is obligated to Rowley for not triggering that tribunal”. Scratching each other’s back at the top? No separation of powers here? Where is this democracy going, for heaven’s sake?!
It was also suggested the powerful trio—PM, CJ, AG—were part of a plot to frustrate the DPP’s operations in order to spare Government the fallout from their indemnity agreement with disgraced attorney Vincent Nelson. I asked, “Are the executive and the judiciary in league to ‘hound Gaspard out of office’? Will no independent institution be left standing to protect citizens from the putrefying politics of this country?” The question now arises whether the Elections and Boundaries Commission is yet infected. Can citizens trust the conduct of elections in this environment?! We are in a very sad place, Trinbago.
The new Head of State brought no hope. A leading politician of the People’s National Movement (PNM) until her ascension, Christine Kangaloo was nominated for President by a PNM prime minister and guaranteed selection in a farcical election by an electoral college dominated by a PNM majority. Has cosy collaboration started? Did the new Excellency and her prime minister decide they couldn’t risk waiting two months for a High Court ruling on a motion challenging the process of awarding the status of Senior Counsel? It could have denied them the chance of making some cherished awards which included the PM’s personal lawyer and Kangaloo’s husband and her brother. When the latter two paraded before the nation with silk received from wife and sister, disgusted citizens declared, “Vulgar, blatant nepotism!”
A potent political stench now hangs over another presidency of this country. Can we trust this Excellency to appoint independent senators to serve democracy in our Parliament? Or will the two former political colleagues collaborate on the new appointments, strengthening the PNM’s parliamentary majority and this virtual dictatorship where political manipulation is already rampant?
Remember the “fake oil scandal” involving the A&V Oil and Gas company owned by the Prime Minister’s close friend? A Petrotrin internal report revealed A&V had invoiced the State company $84 million for oil “inconsistent with the volume received”. Arbitration produced a very questionable ruling in A&V’s favour which both Petrotrin’s lawyer and its former chairman were convinced should have been appealed. But Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL), successor to Petrotrin, under a new chairman, private lawyer to the prime minister, now Senior Counsel, decided not to appeal the ruling. Instead, it agreed to pay $120 million to A&V and give the company a new ten-year production contract as settlement. Sickening. Did friendship trump duty to the nation?
Folks, have we been witnessing a growing, alarming amorality in the politics of Trinidad and Tobago where politicians have no conscience, no concerns for moral principles or questions of right or wrong? In such an environment, can persons be trusted to not attempt manipulation of the Elections and Boundaries Commission for their political advantage? And, given the experience in our other independent institutions, will senior officials of the EBC be able to withstand the influence, pressure or blandishments of the powerful? Wake up, people, smell the coffee. Democracy could be done in Trinidad and Tobago.
—Ralph Maraj