This failing state

I have said, “We may not be a failed state, but we are certainly heading there.” And four weeks ago, after Dr Keith Rowley claimed he had “done the job” as prime minister, I asked, “What job done? In every critical area of national life—the economy, society, the state—this country is teetering on the edge of disaster.”
As I write, 3,782 persons have been murdered in this country in seven years, almost 60 citizens slaughtered in the last four weeks. “Not even babies and toddlers are escaping the gunfire,” says one observer.
Indeed, last Monday at the Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille, a two-minute video revealed terrified children under tables as gunshots echoed in broad daylight through the hills, while a teacher urged, “Ssshhh... be quiet, children. Down, down. Ssshhh.” As shots continued in the distance, the teacher persisted, “Be quiet children, the other side is answering back. Ssshhh.” Moving around the classroom, she pleaded, “Oh gosh, down children, get down.” And as gunfire got closer, she exclaimed, “Oh my God, Oh my God. Children, down, down, down. Ssshhh, children. Just be quiet.”
Heavens, has it come to this?! One newspaper reports that rapid bursts of gunfire from warring gangs in the area are a norm for those attending the school. Teachers have introduced a “drill” for pupils to crawl under desks, covering their heads, eyes and ears. Is this the job done, Prime Minister?
Children are themselves becoming violent, rampaging criminals. Court records from February 2018 to May 31 this year reveal 1,771 criminal matters filed against children between the ages of seven and 18 for possession of firearms, robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, larceny, domestic violence, drug offences, kidnapping, manslaughter and murder. This is the result of the deepening social decay I repeatedly warned about, emphasising the need for social and cultural regeneration in this country.
And one month after the Prime Minister’s astounding claim, the murder toll crossed 500 for 2022. I have warned, “State institutions are failing in their sacred obligations to the people”. Take the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Ministry of National Security, National Security Council and the Prime Minister’s Office. All high-sounding but hollow in their promises, posturings and pronouncements, failing abysmally in their most sacred duty to protect citizens from the criminal elements now operating with impunity.
Nothing more epitomises the failure than Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, a senior member of Rowley’s intellectually impoverished Cabinet. Seeking to save his political skin by minimising the recent trauma of children at Rose Hill RC Primary, Hinds said the video was “quite misleading”, gunmen were some 200 metres away and the children were not ever “at peril of any physical danger”. An Express editorial termed the minister’s remarks “utterly perplexing”, “astonishingly tone-deaf”, “insensitive and emotionally numb”, “flying in the face of reason” and “a massive mis-pronouncement”. A Guardian editorial says as a minister, Hinds has “one of the lowest credibility and public confidence ratings in T&T”, always seeking to “shamelessly” deflect from his failings, and calls on him for “real action or your resignation”.
Our high-sounding officials hate the term “failing state”, a sentiment being expressed everywhere in this country today. And what do they expect? Five months ago, after 15 killings one weekend, Rowley admitted violence is “the number one” issue affecting the population, that his Government’s efforts have had little effect, and the time had come to declare violence a public health emergency. The day after, an Express editorial said “we look forward to his Government’s quick and credible action plan” and recommended, most appropriately, the PM “could start by removing the caretaker minister of national security”, Fitzgerald Hinds, “a stop-gap appointee”, “an uninspired decision” who “has presided over a rapid deterioration of the security environment”.
What has happened after five months, Prime Minister? What job done, pray? Instead, “murders have galloped ahead, violent home invasions and armed robberies have become a norm while various other forms of violence, including fraud, rape and human trafficking, continue unabated”, says a recent Express editorial.
And folks, $54 billion of your money has been spent on the country’s national security over the last eight years. With such vast resources expended, should we be living in fear behind locked doors in our vulnerable homes, with our children having to hide under desks to avoid bullets at school?
Trinidad and Tobago is today among countries with the highest crime levels. Simone de la Bastide, wife of the former chief justice, relating her own horrendous experience of a home invasion, says we have “a crime pandemic of great magnitude. Everyone is now a target—poor, rich, old, young, the vulnerable. The dreaded question is, who is next?” She fears for the children and wants “people in leadership positions who truly care and who will restore our society to some semblance of what it used to be”. Indeed! Sixty years ago, on the attainment of sovereignty, PM Dr Eric Williams asked the nation, “What use will you make of your Independence?”
They have made a mess, Doc. We now have this failing state.