The Prime Minister’s writing to the Police Service Commission last year to state that he’d lost confidence in the then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith raises issues about the proper functioning of public institutions, openness, accountability, and public trust in the important offices of the state.
None has been properly served by this. And all of it goes beyond Gary.
I enjoy Sunday papers investigative pieces. Sundays must be ink on fingers, not iPad. It shouldn’t have taken investigative deep drilling for the contents to be made public. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley himself should have entered it into the public record, when he told reporters on October 16 that he’d written to the PolSC a year earlier. Instead we got this, in answers to questions from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Q: When specifically did he inform the PolSC he’d lost faith in the Police commissioner?
A: Sometime in the last year.
Q: What caused his loss of faith in then CoP Gary Griffith?
A: His good judgment and understanding.
Q: Did the Attorney General know of the letter or was he kept in the dark?
A: No minister in his Cabinet is ever in the dark.
There were other questions, but let’s consider these three. The answer to Q1 verged on the contemptuous. In the last question shown here (actually Q4 on Persad-Bissessar’s list), the Opposition Leader made a basic error in forensic questioning… never ask a double-barrelled question, because the respondent will generally pick one part and bypass the other.
Quick aside. Persad-Bissessar has lacked focus in holding Dr Rowley to account. Take the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. She got sidetracked by suggesting that his presence there amounted to a glorified golf trip. Rowley barely stirs in air-conditioned rooms in T&T without a scarf at the ready, but we’re to believe that he did 18 rounds on the Scottish glens? In November? Has Persad-Bissessar, who studied law in London, ever taken a trip to Scotland in November? The Opposition Leader pointed to the rabbit hole, and Minister of Planning Camille Robinson-Regis obligingly scurried down it. Opportunity lost.
Persad-Bissessar’s ineffective imprecision will be the subject of another conversation. In the matter of Rowley’s loss of confidence in the former CoP, the PM elected not to make the reasons or the timing public. But now we have the details.
From what we can see, Griffith’s main offence seemed to be lèse-majesté. He contradicted the prime minister publicly and without subtlety on a number of occasions. The word “disrespect” appears several times in former PolSC chair Bliss Seepersad’s letter to Griffith.
On the incident that seemed to be the biggest flashpoint, the poolside party at an expensive apartment complex in apparent breach of Covid-19 public health regulations, Griffith was unwise to keep up his irreverent and in-your-face exchange with an increasingly irritated prime minister. He would have been better served by backing off earlier than he did. Pragmatism. Rowley, through the parliamentary majority he commanded, was important to his reappointment. The unwillingness to take a step back works better on Facebook than in correspondence with the country’s prime minister.
That said, I couldn’t see anything in that exchange or in Seepersad’s rap sheet that made a persuasive case that the CoP had become a liability on national security. The main driver of the PM’s loss of confidence seemed to be Griffith’s lack of deference – rudeness, if you will – and heated disagreement over the handling of the alleged breach.
There may be more here to which we’re not privy, and some of that may come in the findings of a PolSC commissioned probe by Justice Stanley John – which senior counsel Israel Khan noted in the Sunday Express had been due for submission last week. But the evidence offered on Sunday stopped short of demonstrating the PM’s conclusion at the time that Griffith lacked or had lost the ability to function on national security. Rowley clearly felt that he couldn’t work with him. Which is no small thing, but is not the same as saying that Griffith couldn’t do his job as a cog in the important wheel of national security.
How to deal with the alleged breach of the guidelines should have been part of the usual tensions between national security and police. The personality clash should have been within the ability of both men to resolve. But Griffith and Rowley are two counter-punchers who sometimes don’t bother with Marquess of Queensberry rules, or even boxing gloves.
Griffith continued to function in his role for about 10 months after. And not only that… it emerged in subsequent reporting that he topped the original 2021 merit list. Clearly the members of the old PolSC thought that he was a viable candidate for re-appointment. What happened next – besides someone withdrawing the list after submitting it to President Paula-Mae Weekes – has not been properly communicated to the T&T public, although the rough contours of the matter seem clear enough.
In the “considered opinion” of Israel Khan, “the said withdrawn list is legally alive (and) subject to scrutiny by the present PolSC on account of Justice Stanley John’s report”.
Whatever the composition of the new list by the new PolSC, the matter seems certain to rumble on. And one way or another, it seems headed for the courts.
The author is a media consultant,