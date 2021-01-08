‘This is not America’...except that it is

ANY recovering alcoholic will tell you the first step is admission of the problem. They do not have the privilege of claiming an occasional glass of alcohol is not representative of their ailment; instead they are taught to accept that any intake of alcohol is a part of the whole of their being.
It may be a scourge upon that being, but it is accepted and therefore attempts are made to address the problem. Crucially, they are encouraged to acknowledge the problem never goes away—they will always remain an alcoholic—but that admission creates the necessary control over said problem.
What the world witnessed on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, USA, on Wednesday was the problem. What it continues to see in the immediate aftermath is the lack of admission of the problem. “This is not America,” the rhetorical sound bite followed by stereotypical portraits of the real America being composed of white picket fences, neighbourly love and community spirit; the place where being American comes first, before colour, race and class. The storming events on the Hill, we were reassured, are representative of the few (the one beer that won’t affect the alcoholic), not the majority of good thinking citizens. Except that, 74 million represents a fair amount of people and while it was “a few” of those 74 million who desecrated their own vaunted democratic process, they were given licence by a leader who was able to garner that many votes after a shambolic, divisive, flame-fanning tenure in the Oval Office. That’s 74 million people who up until November 2020, believed in their president and, by the vote they cast, are by extension part of the culture that flew Confederate flags within the Capitol Hill dome.
Which is not to condemn every Republican supporter for exercising their right to vote for whomever they choose, but it points to the wider decay across America that the ideals of freedom of speech, the right to bear arms and other tenets of their society can be abused and manipulated in the grab for power at all costs.
Should the world really be surprised that Trump supporters stormed the Capitol? He publicly incited the action. The spoilt-child reaction to losing the presidential election comes as no shock, so too the blatant and transparent attempts to be a disruptive force in the remaining days before Joe Biden’s inauguration and set the divisive tone for the next four years. Trump has already succeeded in both because in the America of the 2020s, the problem is still dismissed as the actions of “a few”.
There can be no more blatant example of Trump’s continued influence and power than the fact that he can whip his supporters up into a frenzy, have them storm the bastion of the nation’s democracy (armed with the safety of white privilege), then when prompted, ask them to disperse. That’s a lot of power.
If we did not know it before, we do now. Despite whatever was said in the Senate in the aftermath of Wednesday’s events, this is actually about the man. This goes beyond the Republican Party, it is now about the individual, the personality, the Donald. The Republican Party is simply the vehicle that he used to get into power. And if we recognise that, so do the Republican senators.
When the Senate reconvened and the time came to stand up and be counted, to put the nation, indeed the party, first, there was still political grandstanding, the adherence to play the childish Trump game and not be willing to call Biden’s name as the president-elect.
Senator Mitt Romney possessed the necessary cojones to lead by example, to condemn his party’s leader, to acknowledge Biden by name; thankfully others followed, but as long as America continues to play political correctness with its domestic decay it will remain in the perpetual spin that has resulted in the great divide we see today.
“Complicit” means staying silent as the president abuses his power. “Complicit” means staying silent while Hitler-esque levels of propaganda and lies are generated and spread throughout your nation. “Complicit” is going along with post election shenanigans designed to frustrate the political process and achieve nothing else. What is the point of political correctness at such a crucial juncture?
Like the alcoholic that looks himself in the mirror fighting to make the admission, the US has to do the same. Dismissive comments won’t work when the few are part of the whole. Right wing elements will not go away, the racism from the slavery residue cannot be abolished like slavery itself; these are things that are indoctrinated into the society and when an individual like Trump can tap into those elements to gain power, it’s because those elements were close to the surface and ripe for abuse. These problems are not the sole domain of the US, but like Britain, their brand of democracy is held up and pushed onto the rest of the world as the template for others to follow. That ideal has been eroded.
It is time for America to stop the idealism of yesteryear, to sit in that Senate circle of intervention and admit “we have a serious problem”, which is not simply dismissed as the remit of the few. The few thousand who ran amok on the Hill were much like their intended target, representative of a much greater number.
Given the ease with which the protesters got through one of the most secure buildings on the planet, which conspiracy theorist would not buy into the notion that the sitting president had a hand in ensuring his supporters could get as far as the Speaker’s seat for maximum impact? This is where are today. “This is not America”, except that it is. Or rather, “This is America, accept that it is.”