This one’s for ‘Dugga’

The city of Tampa is said to be a major business centre along north Florida’s Gulf Coast. It is reputed to be known for its museums and other cultural offerings, but until recently it was relatively unknown, in relation to, say its more famous southern sisters, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, at least in terms of the West Indian consciousness. You merely noticed directions for getting there, on the drive from Miami to Orlando, for example.
Last Sunday’s Super Bowl contest, however, contributed immensely to the further entrenchment of this locality as a happening metropolis. It was the first time in the history of the “big game” — in the minds of Americans — that the climax of this tournament happened in the home city of the team which won. It was the Buccaneers’ second lien on this coveted title in the galaxy of great American sports. It was made more spectacular even, because it was the first outing as quarterback, by the unstoppable Tom Brady, who moved there for his first season, after winning six titles with Boston’s New England Patriots. This has cemented his place in American sporting history.
But a Trinidadian savant, decades ago, had decided to pull up stakes and leave Toronto to pitch his tent anew in Tampa. His name is Alvin Thomas. They call him Dugga.
Salome Bey was an African-American-born singer, songwriter, composer and actress who moved to Toronto in 1966. She was decorated as an honorary Member of the Order of Canada in 2005. As a cultural talent and ambassador across Canada, she was huge. When she died last August, Daryl Auwai described it as his signal honour, to have been asked to deliver the eulogy. “DA” as he is popularly referred to by intimates, was one of my editors at The Islander, one of two black and West Indian newspapers where I worked during my time in “TO” in the second half of the 1970s. In the theatre arts, he had been stage manager on several productions, and prior to those engagements, he had worked cross-country on CBC radio, anchoring cultural discussions about the country’s then exploding multicultural identity.
TV promos for the Super Bowl, in Tampa last week, provided just cause for a long nurtured ambition to pay tribute to the captivating personality that is “Dugga.” He didn’t make it among the names of 272 individuals and families from T&T who were held as having broadened the “diversity” that contributed to Canada’s strength as a country. This is recorded in a coffee-table publication heralding “Trinidad and Tobago in Canada.” It was produced to mark our 50th anniversary of Independence in 2012. But he should have.
It was from conversations with Auwai that one first got a sense of the specialness of Dugga. Being in his orbit was to experience the gift of presence. His quiet command of space seemed effortless. He was a trend-setter, a bebop kind of guy. My last great image of him was being in All Stars one jourvert morning, in only a bathing trunk. “Fine-boned,” and with a nose that called attention to well-chiselled, charcoal facial features, he was well past 60 then.
Upon request, Auwai sent the following testimonial:
Alvin “Dugga” Thomas, (Miss Iris son from Nelson Street) was indeed a trend-setter. For all of the 70s and early 80s we were part of a group that had popular influence in Caribbean communities in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Detroit, and Washington. That influence was also very powerful in Trinidad. The group was made up of sundry characters of different stations but Alvin was the lynch pin. They were mainly former athletes or well-known community figures from Port of Spain. Among the notables were Clyde “the Fatman” McNeil, Guildford “Disco Joe” Thomas, Ferd “the Boug” Cameron, “Cheesy” Greaves, Gerald Carter, Kent “Bede” Bernard, Anthony “Sec” Dowdy, Len Barnes, Eddie Roberts, Carl “Toyo” Blackman, Winston “Shoes” Evelyn, Buddy Nichols, Kenwin Gomes, Frankie Baldwin, Eddie “the Spy” Ragunanan, Ancil Savary, Grace Hill and Sam Noel. At that time, collectively they could make or break your fete, concert, extravaganza, picnic or boat ride.
Dugga was a well-known footballer from Dynamos. He was an accountant by profession and retired as an employee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a well-rounded education, excellent taste in music, art, apparel, food, good manners, and a well-honed ability to recognise approaching trends. He also dated a number of very attractive women.
He was one of my mentors and closest friends. He still is, even though he is now suffering from Alzheimer’s. His nephews are Derrick and Dane Lewis of Island People. Search the Express archives for the newspaper of Tuesday 6th March, 1973. There is a picture of us on the front page. Maybe it’s the following Wednesday). And there is an editorial about it in the subsequent issue of the Catholic News. It’s indicative of the sway he once held.
• Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist