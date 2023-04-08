Threat of Trumpism

Wikipedia defines Trumpism as “the political ideologies, social emotions, governance style, political movement, and mechanisms for acquiring and keeping control of power associated with Donald Trump and his political base”.
Today, the United States, leader of the free world, bulwark of world democracy, could again become convulsed by Trumpism whilst, globally, an alliance of autocracies is emerging. Trumpism, therefore, threatens the entire world.
For over two centuries, due to “concerns about political fallout and reverence for the presidency”, US presidents have been declared immune from prosecution while in office and left untouched afterward. Donald J Trump is the first former US president indicted on criminal charges. “Will it tear the country apart?” asks Peter Baker in The New York Times.
Possibly. Trump keeps shouting “political persecution”, echoed by senior Republican toadies in Congress, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying the indictment “weaponised” the justice system; another leader calling it a “political witch hunt”. Senior Republican senators joined the echo, Rick Scott seeing a “political vendetta”; Ted Cruz terming it “escalation in weaponisation of the justice system”; and Lindsey Graham warning it would “destroy America”, all appeasing their political bases and energising Trumpism.
And, supported by that fanatical Republican base, Trump is capitalising, making himself the victim, raising $8 million in four days for his presidential campaign. He now has the backing of 52 per cent of Republicans as their presidential candidate.
But some pundits suggest that over the next two years, even Trump’s tribe could get jaded by the vitriol and sameness. Indeed, while the present indictment springs from a rather “tawdry” case involving a porn-film star, other profoundly serious investigations are in train. One is federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the January 6 attack on the Capitol; another, his removal of classified documents from the White House to his private residence; and a third in Georgia dealing with his failed attempt to overturn the result in that state. Will these provide fertile ground for Trumpism to thrive? Or, will they cause an even greater majority to reject him as the Republican presidential candidate in 2024? We’ll see.
It was noticeable his arraignment in New York attracted hundreds of supporters, not the expected thousands, in spite of Trump’s repeated calls for widespread protests. Simon Schama in the Financial Times called the event “a historic nothingburger” and two commentators in The New York Times found it “ant-climatic”. Michelle Goldberg saw “a distinct lack of excitement”, that “you could walk a block away and be unaware anything was happening”; and Charles M Blow found “Trump isn’t what he used to be, and neither, is the country”. Are even more Americans growing disgusted with Donald Trump? A Marist/PBS poll says 61 per cent of voters do not want him elected president in 2024.
America’s enemies, however, will hope for strengthened Trumpism while they grow their autocratic alliances. In Russia, China’s President, Xi Jinping, and his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, met to deepen cooperation. Promising a new world order, Xi told Putin, “There’s a change coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years. When we are together, we are driving this change,” to which the other dictator replied: “I agree.” Nine years ago, my column, “Two dangerous dinosaurs” warned of the disaster these two could inflict on humanity. Putin will now deploy nuclear warheads in Belarus, an ally next door.
And China is developing clout in the Middle East. At a meeting last month with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Xi laid the groundwork for agreement between long-standing bitter Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The two met recently, ended their seven-year rift and restored diplomatic ties. They will now co-operate in “developing stability and regional security”, leaving behind “years of turmoil”.
Ominously, at the same time, tensions have increased between the US and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme and sale of combat drones to Russia for attack on Ukraine. And, with Moscow at the centre, traditionally strong relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have cooled. Riyadh, leading the OPEC+ group, ignored US requests and proceeded with oil production cuts of two million bpd, raising prices and thereby giving Putin critical support in his war with Ukraine. It is part of a Saudi trend under de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, who has been deepening Saudi ties with Moscow during the invasion. In retaliation, the US is reviewing relations with Saudi Arabia, with President Biden vowing action against Riyadh.
Free people across the world look on with anxious interest at developments in the US and among autocracies, including growing ones like Turkey where, hopefully, a united opposition would defeat authoritarian President Erdogan in May elections.
When you have known the preciousness of democratic human rights and freedoms, you completely reject the darkness and terror of tyranny now on horrific display by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and which Xi could inflict on Taiwan. People the world over would, therefore, want a continuation of the decisive and emphatic US leadership against autocracy that has come with Joe Biden in the White House. They reject the Trumpism again threatening the US.
—Ralph Maraj