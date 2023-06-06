Three things that are not working

I contend here that there are three things vital to the functioning of countries that are in disarray here, namely the system of law and order, the education system, and the labour market.
This requires no deep analysis, merely observation and basic comparison. One way to see the problem more clearly might be to ask what systems then are working? And by “working” I mean the typical citizen, applying common sense, will say yes, I agree that this works, for me, for the people in my household, and on my street. We could put this to the test by pulling aside some basic vital dimensions of national life in the country and asking the question “is this working as it should?”
So we may ask is the health system working? And I think that the answer is yes, it is so-so.
We have a democratic approach to health care. If you have an ailment you can go to any hospital, and will receive attention, without having to pay. In Minneapolis, where I lived for some time, you will have to pay. We survived Covid because our health system responded in a manner consistent with dictates of the World Health Organisation (WHO). I thought that Dr Parasram did a great job in leading the charge against Covid.
Neonatal mortality is deaths per 1,000 live births. In the United states that figure is 3.3. In Canada it is 4.4. In our country it is 10.3. That is not good. But it is better than Guyana where the rate is 16.9. In Dominica it is 28.3.
What about water? Well I think that we have a reasonably good system. In some areas it is better than others. But I think overall we have access. I have two water tanks at my home in Arima. It is integrated with the WASA system. My tanks are also rain-fed because I have long-time spouting delivering water to them when it rains.
What about electricity? Well I think we solved that a long time ago. We don’t have the many “outages” like long time. And I think we have a competent electrical work force.
Pitch-oil lamp gone out a long time now.
What about transportation? Well it looks like the buses work, and are cheap. Seniors don’t pay. I think the road system beyond the main highways is third and fourth world, though. Try going to Mayaro, and you are back in the 1950s. East coast roads are generally bad. And that includes the road to Toco. They say that if you are going to Matelot you should plan to spend the night.
I also think that somebody in power needs to be noticing that vehicles coming on the Uriah Butler Highway from south on evenings find themselves in a traffic jam one mile long at the Gasparillo exit. Do we have a transport minister? It should not take half an hour to get off the highway to enter Gasparillo. It looks like a good place for nuts-men and windshield wipers to operate.
So transportation here is so-so, especially since the interchange at Nestle junction was completed. But there are very many junctions on the CR highway that are clogged at rush hour. Like the ones on Tumpuna Road, Santa Rosa, Macoya. They all need overpasses, like Curepe.
I got carried away there. Back to the three things. First, education. Are we a dunce country? I think we are. Because we don’t know how to do education, and the biggest supporters of the current system tender the Concordat of 1960 as their shrine. But in 1960 people were driving Prefect, Consul and Zephyr. And cars used to have clutch. But the Concordat acolytes want us to go back to 1960, when oilfield workers used to ride Humber and Raleigh bicycles to work.
Their model of education is a museum. Let the children fight for a good place.
As to law and order, our country does have a history spattered with violence, especially in Port of Spain, where we had gangs. In 1959, Caruso won the calypso king with “Run the Gunslingers”.
In one of the verses he sang
My father told me
Long-time wasn’t so
They used to walk in peace anywhere they want to go
Whether day or night they never had fright
They used to walk in peace whether day or night
But nowadays well it isn’t so
They will knock you down for a green mango
Chorus:
When you hold them and you arrest them
Do not fine them
Do not im-prison them
Send them to the square
Let everybody be there
Beat them with the cat.
All who see bound to done with dat.
So we have had violence in our history. But these days criminals have their own cemeteries. That is new. Also we have undertakers catering to the gunmen, designing coffins that would allow them to remain standing when they are to be interred.
Also, we have people in the Remand Yard that the State seems to have forgotten. Long time the State used to keep an eye on such matters. We have people in remand for ten years and counting. World record we are setting there.
The law society is silent on this. I suppose long remand equals more lawyers’ fees.
As to the labour market, when I was a boy in school I used to see young people going off to work wearing ties. These days even graduates with subjects are wearing government uniforms, green, yellow, etc. as they walk in groups of 100 or so, following a lawnmower on the highway.