Three things that are not working

When the government throws around money in the way it did in hosting the two-day regional symposium on crime, its claims that it has no money to spend on urgent goods and services sound hollow.

By any measure, a price tag of $3.4 million for a two-day event where guests are accommodated at the conference location itself is staggering. An expenditure of $1.3 million on set design, banners, signage and media services, for example, needs more than disclosure; it requires details including the identity of contractors and, above, evidence of a return on investment.