ON THE date corresponding to today in last year’s Carnival calendar, I was tied up in Tobago with pan business, enjoying the morning after our attendance at the medium band Panorma finals 202 held in Tobago.
Now all of Tobago is tied up. There is the deadlock in its House of Assembly following a six-six tie in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
However, shortly before the pan event in 2020, there was already standoff in Tobago. In January, 2020, in the course of a PNM internal election campaign, the opposition of Stanford Callender, chairman of PNM Tobago, to Tracy Davidson-Celestine becoming political leader of the PNM Tobago was out in the open. She had complained about a song, allegedly composed by Callender, saying that: “the song classifies other candidates vying for political leader as being most suitable for a fashion show or a puppet show and is debasing and misogynistic” given that two of those other candidates for political leader were women. The other female was Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus.
After the January 19, 2020 internal election, there had to be a run-off and Davidson-Celestine had the good fortune to have two of her rivals–Joel Jack and Tsoiafatt-Angus–sheathe their own ambitions to become political leader and support her candidacy—a move that ensured that Davidson-Celestine was the eventual winner and became political leader of the Tobago PNM.
Inexplicably, Tsoiafatt-Angus did not get a pick on the slate of candidates led by Davidson-Celestine into the House of Assembly elections this year Perhaps, Davidson-Celestine was unaware of the political maxim: “Always dance with the one who brought you.” Now she has to struggle with the PNM’s loss of seats and failure to win the Assembly.
There are no express provisions in the legislation governing the Assembly, or the conduct and outcome of elections, providing for a means to break a tie or mandating another election on account of a tie.
Meanwhile, with the backing of the Prime Minister, Ancil Dennis is cleverly consolidating his leadership credentials and PNM power in the secretarial portfolios that remain in the PNM hands on a transitional basis and he is pushing for new elections, but on the basis of a revised number of seats. It remains my position that there should be a fresh election immediately but on the existing 12-seat basis.
The PNM has a vested interest in amending the Tobago House of Assembly Act to secure some advantage. It is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society that taking legislative action to add seats to the 12 existing ones should await at least one further try to complete the election of an Assembly on the existing basis. Whatever the reliance on the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) as impartial in the redrawing of boundaries, the observance of democratic principles becomes an illusion if a party with a vested interest has control of the national parliament and the choice of legislative prescription to break the tie, as the PNM does.
Meanwhile, the outgoing Tobago Executive Council ought not to have access to the funds provided for the maintenance of Tobago. My view has been fortified by the analysis of the scandalous lack of accountability for those funds by my comrade Reginald Dumas, who has labelled the situation: “The dark fog that is the THA’s finances”.
Returning briefly to this crippled 2021 Carnival season, I join in the praise for those putting on pay-per-view events, perhaps mis-labelled in many cases as “virtual” events. They are undeterred by the total withdrawal of the Government and the National Carnival Commission (NCC), who tragically missed the opportunity of a pandemic-appropriate investment in the performing arts.
One Tobagonian who is not tied up is Pan Trinbago’s President, Beverley Ramsey-Moore. She broke the unattractive tie-up of medium and large band in the same Panorama finals, starting with last year’s separate medium band final in Tobago as mentioned above. For 2021 we have the first of two Pan Trinbago pay-per-view pan events at 8 o’clock tonight.