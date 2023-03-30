TikTok goes the privacy clock

I understand that for a certain demographic, the title of this column gives an immediate signal that anything to do with the video-hosting application, TikTok, may not concern them. This, of course, is a major flaw in our thinking and therefore the reason why we should all be apprised and more conscious about the usage of the app. Even if you’ve never used TikTok, the concerns over its data privacy breaches are applicable to any social media platform.
Since launching in 2016, TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has surged in popularity. In 2022 it was the most downloaded app, recording 672 million new users, beating out other social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp that have been around for a much longer time.
Unlike these other apps, TikTok has been most popular among the GenZ population. Last year, 21.5 per cent of global users were women between the ages of 18 and 24, while male users of the same age bracket made up approximately 17 per cent of the platform’s audience. The smallest group of TikTok users, 1.7 per cent, were 55 years old and older.
The platform’s algorithm which makes it easy to access content tailored for you, has short-duration videos, and encourages participation in trends has further contributed to its usage. T&T hasn’t been immune. ‘Trini TikTok’ is full of local influencers, comedy, and everyday people making truly hilarious content.
I must admit even I at one point boarded the TikTok train. This was as fleeting as the poui trees that come into bloom around this time of year alerting students that if they haven’t been studying for exams, then it’s probably too late to start.
Although the majority of TikTok users are in their late teens to early twenties, the app’s incorporation of wide-ranging content such as news, life ‘hacks’, recipes, and DIY tips has seen it increase in appeal to a broad range of age groups.
For this reason alone, the ongoing controversy involving the app’s CEO and parent company, ByteDance, deserves our attention because it points to a general risk involved when we do not take our personal data seriously. Added to this are the moves made by the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and a slate of European Union countries to ban the usage of TikTok specifically on government devices. Other countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan have banned the app completely on the basis that it promotes inappropriate content.
On the one hand, the argument can be made that the decision to ban the app is rooted in political rivalry with China, in the case of those countries banning the app on government devices, or cultural conservatism, in the case of those countries claiming that it contains inappropriate content.
On the other hand, however, we cannot neglect to consider the very real threat that this app poses to privacy and cyber security, and the similar threats by other companies that have existed before it.
Remember the Cambridge Analytica scandal? The UK -based company, Cambridge Analytica was found guilty of acquiring and using personal data about Facebook users which was then sold to political campaigns, including the 2016 Trump campaign. There were even allegations that the company had accessed data from T&T citizens with the intention of interfering with our own electoral process.
After Cambridge Analytica and its possibly influential role in determining the outcome of the 2016 US elections, it is understandable why the US government wants to be aggressively proactive in banning TikTok completely. This comes after findings that ByteDance engineers in China had accessed American users’ private data in June 2022.
ByteDance, in December 2022, would then admit that its employees had obtained data of American TikTok users. There have even been claims that TikTok censors video content deemed politically sensitive to the Chinese government such as mentions of Tibetan Independence or the banned religious group Falun Gong. Last Thursday, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, testified at a US congressional hearing over concerns about user data being collected as well as threats of Chinese spying on national security.
Given our obligations to Chinese diplomacy, our government has its hands tied with how far they may want to regulate the usage of a Chinese-owned application. It is up to us therefore to take action since ultimately it is our privacy at risk. This involves keeping up to date with news of the data breach controversy surrounding the very app we use to watch prank videos, animals doing objectively entertaining things, and choreography that, let’s be honest , we’ll likely never ever let anyone see.
Users can also resist the urge to overshare identifiable data such as full names and personal landmarks such as street signs and schools. Making your account ‘private’ in TikTok’s setting menu will allow you greater security because you will be allowed to approve anyone who tries to follow you, and only your ‘friends’ can see the content you’ve liked. Because, by default, TikTok shares your content with the entire app’s community, you can ensure greater app privacy by turning off ‘suggest your account to others’ in settings.
While the US reaction to privacy concerns involving TikTok may seem extreme, we in T&T should at least be vigilant of how to be conscious social media users in order to prevent the likelihood of data breaches. Our country may be small in comparison to the US, but our personal data is no less significant.