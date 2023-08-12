Time for a universal basic income

The arguments for and against a minimum wage can be easily summed up as follows: okay, we’ll pay you a basic amount of money but good luck finding a job to pay it to you. Often, the premise from an economic standpoint is that paying workers a basic guaranteed salary should help to reduce relative poverty.
However, by doing so, companies arguably will demand less labour because they cannot afford to pay that guaranteed minimum wage. This usually has the greatest effect in labour-intensive sectors and the resultant increase in company overheads is often passed on to the consumer.
Every time the issue of increasing the minimum wage arises, I’m reminded of the words of economist Milton Friedman: “It has always been a mystery to me to understand why a youngster is better off unemployed at $1.60 an hour than employed at $1.25.”
I love this quote because it is a great example of privileged ignorance wrapped in a thick, gooey coating of outward conventional logic.
An hour of a man’s life devoted to work must have a recognised monetary value, and that amount extrapolated to a week, a fortnight or a month should be enough to keep him clothed, fed and sheltered for that period. It is not about a 16-year-old frying chicken so that he will not have to ask his parents for cinema money.
The minimum wage rate in Trinidad and Tobago is currently $17.50 an hour. Recently, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) espoused the idea of it being raised to $30 an hour, and last week Minister of Finance Colm Imbert confirmed the possibility of it being increased, although I’m willing to bet good money that if it does, it won’t be to the figure for which they have advocated.
My position on the matter is that we are having the wrong conversation altogether. We need to be looking at the logistics of introducing a universal basic income.
A universal basic income is a guaranteed disbursement for every member of society that is sufficient to cover their basic needs. It is unconditional, meaning you do not have to qualify for it because of disabilities or poverty, inter alia.
In fact, it is meant to keep you at or above the poverty line. The need for the consideration of introducing a universal basic income should have been apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic where many people were made vulnerable or destitute because of their inability to work either because of lockdowns, closure of their place of work, or having contracted the disease. The closest equivalent we have in the country is the Senior Citizens Pension (SCP), although that is dependent on your income not exceeding TT$5,500 a month.
Globally, it is currently in practice in Alaska. The Alaska Permanent Fund is financed by the state’s oil revenues and each resident receives an annual payment of US$1,600.
It is a capitalist nightmare, and the kneejerk reaction is that if people receive enough money to be able to feed, clothe and shelter themselves, they will choose to not work. However, research conducted on the Alaska Permanent Fund by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found it has had no effect on employment, and concluded “results suggest that a universal and permanent cash transfer does not significantly decrease aggregate employment”.
Starvation and homelessness were the incentivisation of the Denisovan and the Neanderthal. Its continued presence in our society is not a motivation but, rather, a disgrace and is often used as a form of abuse and control—you have no job skills, therefore you cannot leave this marriage or you will starve. You cannot complain about the OSH violations here because you are an unskilled labourer, and this is the only thing keeping you off the streets.
Another criticism is that it is not financially feasible. However, the introduction of a basic guaranteed income would replace many other existing social benefits as well as eliminate the administrative and bureaucratic overhead costs needed to run them.
Having enough money to meet basic human needs will not result in a mass drive from the workforce to rock back at home watching TV. It covers only basic needs after all. However, it does remove the panic and anxiety that comes with economic vulnerability.
The removal of financial pressure allows persons to find jobs that best suit their abilities and interests, and makes traditionally unattractive or understaffed jobs more desirable. Companies must do the work to make these jobs more attractive by improving safety and upskilling opportunities, for example, but without the full weight of the financial cost that is usually attached.
Technological developments very rarely result in increased employment, and experts predict the evolution of more sophisticated AI and automation will result in fewer jobs going forward.
Under the capitalist model, the wealth these technologies generate is astronomical, but concentrated in the hands of a few. Arguably then, a universal basic income functions as a type of tax reform, where existing social benefits are condensed into this one unconditional monthly income where everyone is able to benefit from society’s redistributed wealth, especially when it is paired with a robust tax system that targets this uberwealthy class.
As a society, we should be giving every citizen a basic safety net so that no matter what happens, they have a basic financial foundation upon which they can build their lives.
This is our responsibility, and not that of any company or business sector. After all, a standard of living that allows us to live in dignity is a fundamental human right and not an employment benefit.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.