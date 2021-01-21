Time for independence?

BRITAIN’S Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, told the UK parliament on Monday that he’s “extremely concerned” about governance in the British Virgin Islands.
His written statement outlined “a consistent and deeply troubling array of concerns”, raised by local institutions and the community.
The islands are vulnerable to “serious organised crime”, highlighted by the seizure in November last year of 2.3 tonnes of cocaine, with a street value around $1.8 billion. Yes, that’s billion, not million.
There are “allegations of political interference and coercion in relation to appointments in the public service and statutory boards, the criminal justice system and individual criminal cases”.
Raab says public servants, the media and community leaders talk of “a climate of fear”.
There are reports that funds intended to help struggling families during the Covid-19 pandemic have been diverted to political allies of the ruling party.
Public contracts have been agreed without a proper procurement process.
Raab announced a commission of enquiry, to be led by an English judge, Sir Gary Hickinbottom, who will report by July this year.
The British Virgin Islands is one a handful of remaining British overseas territories in the Caribbean, alongside the Cayman Islands, the Turks and Caicos, Montserrat and Anguilla.
Like the others, it has an awkwardly balanced constitution.
A locally elected government runs the show most of the time. But a British-appointed governor has important reserve powers, covering external affairs, security, the public service and judiciary.
A new governor was appointed last year, timetabled originally to start work from this month. He is John Rankin, former governor of Bermuda and former British ambassador to Nepal.
His predecessor, Augustus Jaspert, previously spent two years as director of security and intelligence at the UK cabinet office, and before that was former British prime minister David Cameron’s private secretary. That was a strong résumé for a small-island governor. Appointments like that are not made by accident.
According to the Guardian in London, Jaspert personally called newsrooms this week to break news of the commission of enquiry.
The current premier is 50-year-old Andrew Fahie, whose Virgin Islands Party won a February 2019 election. The next polls are in 2023.
He has had run-ins with Jaspert, though he complains the current set-up requires him to keep these confidential. He says: “Under our present framework, I cannot tell a soul. We need a solution.”
In September last year, Fahie wrote to Britain’s former overseas territories minister, Baroness Liz Sugg, complaining that Jaspert had asked for improved maritime border security.
A Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Medway visited the BVI in November.
That was also the month of the 2.3-tonne drug haul, seized from a shipping container with the arrest of one police officer.
In June last year, Fahie announced a full review of the islands’ constitution, to be completed by the start of 2021. They’re currently on their fourth constitution since the 1950s, and a fifth could now be on the way. But Raab does not sound like he wants to cede additional powers.
There’s a lot going on this month.
Not that you’d guess it from the local media. The leading news site leads this week with a well-attended flamingo watch on the island of Anegada, and a routine Covid-19 announcement.
Baroness Sugg, meanwhile, resigned as overseas territories minister in November, in protest against deep cuts in Britain’s aid budget.
Split responsibilities between British-appointed governors and locally-elected politicians have long been a source of trouble in the Caribbean overseas territories.
The Turks and Caicos constitution was suspended in 2009, following a commission of enquiry which made serious allegations against the former premier Michael Misick.
Misick skipped off to Brazil, where he was arrested in 2012 and extradited two years later. His corruption trial started in 2016, and is making slow progress, with no end in sight.
Elected government was restored in 2012 with a new constitution. There’s a general election next month.
There have been tiffs between governor and elected leaders in Montserrat, Anguilla, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.
Is it time for independence all round?
Cayman and Bermuda have a larger population than St Kitts-Nevis. They have the world’s highest per capita GDP after Luxembourg—another micro-community. The BVI has a higher per capita GDP than Germany or Sweden.
Besides tourism, they rake in cash from financial services, attracting business with zero company or income tax and tight secrecy laws.
One-fifth of suspicious transaction reports from banks in the US involve BVI companies.
The British Virgin Islands has dragged its feet over British requests for financial transparency. It’s all but impossible to find who owns any of its 400,000 registered companies. A reluctant commitment last September to list beneficial ownership by 2023 was hedged with multiple let-outs.
The BVI was quick to run to UK taxpayers for help after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The financial sector benefits from international trust in the BVI’s British-flagged branding and judiciary. But they could prosper well enough on their own.
Like their Eastern Caribbean neighbours, they could make extra cash by selling citizenship. And they would be rid of those troublesome commissions of enquiry.
Gary Hickinbottom should look forward to an interesting six months.