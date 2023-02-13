I have been wondering for years if it was not time for south to secede from Panorama, and have its own show in Skinner Park. I mean, why is it that they cannot alternate Panorama from north to south. We used to have Southern Games in Guaracara Park.
Then North people got jealous and said they want games too, and they got Northern Games. Tobago say they want Carnival and they got Carnival.
Look they have a soca monarch dispute. Why they don’t have one of the shows in south? South has the big calypso preliminaries. Machel went to school in south.
But I am digressing here. This is about pan-discrimination, regional bias. One very practical exhibit of the discrimination about which I speak is the transport of the pans to the Savannah for Panorama. Imagine you are Siparia Deltones. Every year you have to move the whole band by a caravan of trucks to the Savannah in town. Meanwhile every year, since 1963, Invaders, Silver stars, Desperadoes, All Stars, Renegades, Starlift, Phase Two, and all of the other bands from Belmont, remain in their yards, and just push their pans over to the Savannah.
Look, it’s time for South to stand up. Bring the panorama to South or there could be a boycott.
We want reparations for all the years where South was made to carry pans to Port of Spain.
In the old days, trucks had to negotiate Pointe-a-Pierre Hill with Southern Marines, and Scarlet Symphony pans, Guinness Cavaliers, Fonclaire, South Stars, Sundowners, Hatters. Sometimes the pans fall off the truck. You have men on the trucks and they risk falling off too. Women too.
Look, Sundowners was second in the first Panorama in 1963. Guinness Cavaliers win the third panorama in 1965 with “Melody Mas”. South bands could play.
Let me just say that Southern Marines, a Marabella band, was in the final in 1965 playing “Solomon” by Sparrow. We used to beat Sundowners in South. Their captain was Ralph Rice, a very able tenor soloist. But we had soloist too. Our captain was Milton “Squeezer” Lyons who taught Bertrand “Berch” Kellman how to tune. Berch used to play in Marines as a youth. A very able double tenor and double second man. Squeezer was ping pong soloist winner in Music Festival at Queen’s Hall, beating Ralph Rice, and all the town men, like Ray Holman, and Jules Cazabon. Sundowners was a serious band, who came second in the very first Panorama in 1963.
In 1966 Scarlet symphony of Marabella was in the final in the Savannah. Bertrand Kellman (Berch, not Butch) was with we, though he was a Marines man, representing them in the National Steelband.
I personally want to wish Berch a speedy recovery. Marabella people love you, Berch. We adore you. We are happy to hear that both Desperadoes and Renegades men are showing love to you, even though you may not be able to deliver sweet pan to them this year. But there is next year.
We want town people to know that you are from South, from Beaumont Hill in Pointe-a-Pierre, and from Marabella by liming, which counts. You are our boy. We love you. You have Marabella visa.
How come Guinness Cavaliers did not win the Panorama in 1969 with “Mas in Brooklyn”. De judges hard of hearing or what?
Look, South could do thing. Skinner Park is the mecca of calypso. Ask Denyse Plummer. It is true that the people like to pelt toilet paper, but that is just a tradition. It is harmless. Once they pelt you and you come back, they like that.
Kitchener say mas in South is de best.
“Professor” Ken Philmore left this earth with a heavy heart because of bias against south. This man never was able to recover from the “Pan by Storm” robbery. How Fonclaire lose with that tune? It was not the first time that the Professor left town with a heavy heart. In 1971, Fonclaire got the people’s choice in the Savannah, when they beat Mighty Duke’s “Carnival”. The Panorama revellers, North people mainly, say Fonclaire win. People’s choice, but the judges say is Solo. They give Fonclaire de amity prize…a gig in Dimanche Gras and people gone wild. Go on the “When Steel Talks” website and play the Fonclaire video. “Dat is Carnival”, and you will hear the true winner of the 1971 panorama.
The judges ent see Fonclaire at all. You from South, you dead. The judges mostly from North. The last time a South band win was in 1975, Hatters, led by Steve Achaiba. Eric Williams was the Prime Minister. Gerald Ford was President of the US that year.
Since then we have had Chambers, Robinson, Panday, Kamla, Manning, and Rowley, and south ent win Panorama again.
Professor Philmore never get love from dem town judges.
I think they should be able to lock up Panorama judges in retrospect. Maestro was a south man and said in his song “Boom Bam”, that judges biased. He sang:
I had a conference, met with de judges
I ask them if dey bearing grudges
Certain bands (meaning south bands) dat we thought will place
Dey end up completely outa de race
Dey cheat; dey cheat;
We want to see de score sheet
Imagine that since Panorama start from 1963, 60 years, and a south band win the Panorama only three times. Guinness Cavaliers twice, and Maritime Hatters once. That’s it.
Don’t tell me that Guinness did not win in 1969 playing Sparrow’s “Mas in Brooklyn”? Send down Percy. Frankoment robbery.
I think the south bands and southern politicians and south people should announce early that we are not taking part in Panorama next year, unless it is in south. We fed up of putting pans on trucks and driving to Port of Spain. And we want reparations for the psychological harm done to South people over the decades, every year we losing. We fed up with dat man.