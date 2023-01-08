Time for some romance

So, I had a whirlwind romance over the past two months. This was the first Christmas season in almost three years where the family limes and Christmas traditions were fully reinstated with a swish and bang.
I also had various sets of friends coming from abroad, after not being here for the past three years. Aside from spending time with me, they had to spend time with the family members they had not seen face to face, skin to skin, for a while. This season was different. There was a frenetic gorging quality to it. It was like we had been slightly starved for the past few years and now we wanted to gorge, not just on food and drink, but also on family and friends.
Family limes were multiple. Friends were coming out of the woodwork and wanting to lime, to catch up, to get together. It was as if the limited social interaction over the past few years reminded us of the importance of family and friends interconnection. It was as if the number of deaths over the past few years reminded us of the importance of living more, focussing on the present. 2020 and 2021 were the peak of the pandemic. 2022 seemed to be a transition year, a year of either peeping out and coming out slowly from the hibernation or rushing out with aggression and base reaction. This end of 2022 seemed to be a time and space to gorge, refill, pause, reset, and renew.
For some reason it was also a time to rediscover Trinidad and Tobago. During the pandemic peak years, we had an increased amount of know your country day tours and stay-cations to various idyllic ends of Trinbago. But although we are now able to travel without restrictions, many are still doing the discovery of Trinbago, going on dates with Trinbago, re bonding and finding out new things, having new conversations, flirting slightly, making up reasons to have an extra touch or hug here and there, and at the end of the night, when up close, with one deep breath, just drinking in its earthy essence.
There was the bioluminescence tour in Tobago done for only two weeks per month when the moon is not shinning brightly. There, via sea kayaking at night-time, one can view the glowing plankton luminescing beneath the water surface, almost like scenes from Avatar. Then there is the little Tobago island, a site for bird watchers, with the white-tailed tropic birds carrying food back to their nests along the edges of the cliffs of the island, swirling around with a chorus.
How about the hike to the abandoned plane in Chaguaramas. One has to walk through Bamboo Cathedral then up to the tracking station satellite dish, then into the forest and at the sign that directs one to the plane, turn left and then down the steep hill, assisted by ropes and then to the small plane which has been there since it crashed in 1975.
How about the ever-exciting trek up Mt St Benedict to Mount Tabor which is lined with pine trees and at the top one can see the Maracas Valley below and, in the distance, the tall mountain peak of El Tucuche. How about the drive to Paramin, going to the La Vigie lookout, driving up and down the steep concrete roads, hopefully in a four-wheel drive car with persons who are non-fainthearted. From the look out there are mountains, valleys, sea, islands, blue sky, and a cold breeze that whips at your clothes. How about the lighthouse at Toco, at the northeast coast where the waves crash against the land rock edge and the water is pushed through the various blow holes, forming its own rhythm. How about the magic of the Hanuman statue, the tallest such statue outside India, watching its majestry and feeling the force of its spirituality. There is also the drive to Mayaro, passing to get some roast fish and some delights from the dirt ovens, then to the wide beaches where one can walk along slowly for what can seem to be ages. How about a tour and hike at the Wild Fowl Trust with the water lilies in the lake, the various birds along the pathways and the explosion of preserved nature. And as always, the Temple by the Sea where one can sit at the edge, watching the most beautiful sunset with the water gently lapping against the rocks and the birds floating by, in the breeze.
The interesting thing is that many of us have not romanced Trinbago for long while. People either have never been to, or heard of, the various places, things to do, foods to eat and people to see. Our people who are always so friendly, their faces lighting up with a smile in response, once you tell them hi.
As 2023 begins, there are Covid variants to watch. In the meanwhile, it may be time to get to know Trinbago again, to appreciate, to care, to touch, to romance. And after the dates, in the early morning, as the sunlight filters in, there can be a sense of renewal, where sometimes one can see the problems, flaws and solutions in a new light. Time to pause, reflect, reassess, reset, with love eyes.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an Emergency Medicine Lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute