Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley misses the point when he frames the Government’s revenue challenge as a threatening choice between cutting the fuel subsidy or ending free health care and education. The real choices here are between good management and bad management. The reason people are angry about the reduction of the fuel subsidy is that they recognise the country has been mismanaged to the point where the Government can now see nothing to offer but painful choices. It rankles particularly because those making the painful choices for them are themselves unwilling to share the burden.
In T&T, car ownership is not the luxury it is in some other countries that can boast of safe, clean and reliable transportation systems with broad coverage of routes. How many parents, for example, would be on the road clogging peak hour traffic if their children could be guaranteed safe, clean and punctual transport to and from school? How many women would prioritise a car as their first major purchase if they felt safe on the streets and in public transport?
Asking the public to be more judicious in using their cars makes little sense when the single largest waste of fuel is not caused by simply travelling from point A to B, but from the hours of burning fuel in traffic jams while moving at a snail’s pace.
Public safety, efficient public transportation and traffic management are all responsibilities of the Government, not of the private citizens.
There is a view in some quarters that public opposition to the Patrick Manning administration’s rapid rail project in 2009 cost the country the efficient public transport system that it could have had today. The reality is that public objection had to do with cost and value for money, including significant maintenance costs to follow. Given our maintenance record, one shudders to think what might’ve been the fate of that expensive system given the collapse of oil prices just five years later.
To date, no member of the Cabinet has offered a knowledgeable and thoughtful position on the fuel subsidy. To hear them one would think that the greedy public gifted itself a fuel subsidy in good times and, it being hard times, is refusing to give it back.
Contrary to the view of Junior Finance Minister Brian Manning, the fuel subsidy was not introduced as a poverty alleviation measure but as a cushion for all against a record level of 23 per cent inflation. Having come into the unexpected good fortune of an oil windfall in the last months of 1973, the Williams administration moved to blunt the punishing impact of inflation by re-distributing some of the windfall to the entire population through a package of subsidies in the 1974 budget. At $973.9 million it was the largest budget ever in the country’s history with subsidies for flour and other food items, gas and public transport, among other things.
The truth, and not a distorted self-serving version of history, is a far more productive basis for an honest conversation about the economy and sharing of the national patrimony.
