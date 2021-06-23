Recent events, while not unprecedented, must be a source of serious concern to our citizens.
The following developments must be a cause for worry:
1. Three thousand employees on the WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) payroll unaccounted for—who employed them?
2. Chaos and confusion at vaccination centres on June 9. The Prime Minister accepts responsibility and offers the Government’s apologies.
3. A ruling in favour of AV Drilling —cost to Government estimated at one billion dollars.
These are among several very costly misadventures that are not exclusive to the current administration but all our past governments—pre- and post-Independence. From Lock Joint to AV Drilling. Politicians and political parties across the traditional political divide have been rejected from time to time by the electorate; politicians continue to apologise and seek forgiveness, but not our public servants, special advisers, inclusive of political advisers, except for the occasional transfer and/or political “victimisation”.
The vast majority of these powerful bureaucrats—well-secured, well-paid autocratic gladiators—remain almost untouchable, beyond public accountability and/or any form of financial penalty, even when conclusive evidence finds them responsible for their miscalculations.
This is no attempt to embark on a witch hunt of public servants and/or well-qualified, contracted experts or to exonerate politicians across the board who, more often than not, mash the political accelerator before engaging the right political gear, many times travelling way beyond the political speed limit; and minus the political steering wheel engaging in their most valuable asset—exercising their vocal cords, most of the time without a carefully planned agenda/strategy.
From my over 60 years’ experience as a political activist, observing these costly political liabilities, I successfully negotiated 41 copies of the Hubris Syndrome—that excellent publication by David Owen, Lord Owen, one of the most penetrating insights into the psychology of over 100 of the world’s most powerful leaders over the last century—courtesy Ronald Harford and Republic Bank Ltd.
They were distributed to the 41 elected Members of Parliament in 2015. This was done in an attempt to educate and inform our politicians about the abuse of power and the absolute necessity in keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground. Making the book available was one thing, getting the MPs to read and understand the contents was another.
Back to the accountability and responsibility of senior public servants, political advisers and costly contractual consultants.
Lest we forget, over 25 of these gladiators were sent to prison for condoning and supporting discredited US president Richard Nixon in his unprecedented abuse of power and misconduct in public office. Today, advisers of Donald Trump, several senior public servants, cabinet secretaries, consultants and advisers are under serious investigation—some have already been convicted and imprisoned for condoning and supporting Trump and his government’s misconduct.
These are just two examples of the failure by non-elected, powerful gladiators, public servants, etc, who choose to condone questionable, sometimes unadulterated BS, corruption and the abuse of power for one reason or the other, or deliberately choose silence as an option. One must therefore ask the following questions:
1. Did the senior managers at WASA inform the line minister of what he subsequently discovered and described as massive corruption?
2. Did the highly qualified experts inform the Minister of Health that his open-house adventure, well-meaning as it was, was an impossible mission? All the data re the demand and supply of vaccines was available. After all, ministers are politicians and they will continue to exploit their most valuable assets—their vocal cords that very often put them in trouble, sometimes costing them their office.
3. Did the legal experts document their advice to the politicians on the allegations re the “Fake Oil Scandal”? Did the politicians ignore their advice? Who is responsible for this costly misadventure?
This is no attempt to exonerate our politicians who can be quite stubborn and at times even stupid and corrupt. My own experience as a senior manager at the Port Authority (PATT) and subsequently a board member of PATT is on record.
I never once condoned/supported anything that was highly questionable or had a stench of corruption. I demanded that my position be recorded in the minutes. I was not always right but I made my position absolutely clear.
I paid a heavy price, both at the political and administrative level. There are several publications filled with amazing revelations by convicted Nixonians. It is now the Trumpians’ turn to line up in the plea-bargaining queue, already measuring themselves for prison uniforms, singing sweeter and louder than canaries, regretting their refusal to cover their behinds.
I conclude by asking my fellow citizens who never miss an opportunity to express their love of country, their patriotism, receive national awards, sometimes accept questionable promotions and even public acclamation and exaltation. When will we put country before party and ourselves and shift questionable encounters with questionable politicians from their homes and favourite watering holes to the publishing house? Let us know who the culprits are.
This can and must be their legacy to their fellow men—their gift to posterity.
After all, time is still longer than twine.
—Ferdie Ferreira is a veteran political activist.