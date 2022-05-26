Time to abolish death penalty

Last July, Sierra Leone’s parliament voted unanimously to abolish the death penalty for all crimes. Shortly before the World Day Against the Death Penalty in October, the country’s president, Julius Maada Bio, described the move as an affirmation of “every citizen’s constitutional right to life”, and a commitment “to a future of great optimism, social justice, and respect for all persons”.
When the bill comes into effect, Sierra Leone will become the fourth African country since 2017 to have consigned the death penalty to history, following Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad.
This illuminating progress stands in stark contrast with the paralysing shadow that has wrapped legislative human rights reforms in English-speaking Caribbean countries for too long.
The abolition vote in Sierra Leone was far from the only positive recent development on the death penalty, as Amnesty International’s report outlines. In March 2021, Virginia became the 23rd US state—and the first southern state—to abolish the death penalty, and in July the Biden administration established a temporary moratorium on federal executions. In December, Kazakhstan voted to repeal the death penalty, which came into effect in January 2022, and the government of Papua New Guinea embarked on a national consultation that led to legislative abolition in January 2022. Legislative proposals to this end also advanced in Central African Republic and Ghana, and the government of Malaysia announced plans to reform death penalty laws in late 2022.
Amnesty International’s report shows that countries carrying out executions are an isolated minority. For the second consecutive year, in 2021 we counted 18 executing countries—the lowest figure we recorded since 1980. It is a remarkable change that this figure is now linked to countries carrying out executions, when four decades ago a close one—16—was reserved for the abolitionist countries.
But there is still a long way to go. We have seen a handful of countries account for 80 per cent of all executions recorded by Amnesty International, with some resorting to the death penalty as a weapon against protesters and minorities. Nearly 90 people were summarily sentenced to death under martial law in Myanmar. In Egypt, the death penalty was extensively used, including on the basis of statements extracted through torture and through mass executions. In Iran, death sentences were imposed disproportionately against members of ethnic minorities, including members of the Baluchi minority. Saudi Arabia continued to use the death penalty against members of its persecuted Shi’a minority, often after grossly unfair trials.
In the USA, racial discrimination and bias continued to mar death penalty cases. In November, Julius Jones, a black man from Oklahoma, had his execution stayed with just hours to go. He had spent more than half his life on death row, despite concerns around the unfairness of the proceedings in his trial, including a juror referring to him with a racist epithet and saying he should be lynched.
In some states, the historical roots of the death penalty in the racist lynching of black people continue to be indicated in the arbitrary application of death sentences. Socioeconomic conditions are directly proportional to the access to effective legal representation—an injustice exacerbated by the fact that people who oppose the death penalty are excluded from capital juries. This effectively bars many members of the communities most affected by this punishment—who are more likely to oppose it—from judging their peers. Hence it was poignant when the then-governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, granted posthumous pardons last year to seven young black men executed for the alleged rape of a white woman in 1951—and sentenced by an all-white jury after unfair proceedings. The injustices linked to the use of this punishment are too many to count.
In the Caribbean, the resort to the death penalty has been on the wane. Two countries have been known to have imposed death sentences in the past five years—Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago; while nine out of 14 Caribbean countries with the death penalty have had empty death rows for several years. However, legislative steps have been long overdue.
The recent abolition of the mandatory death penalty in Barbados by the Caribbean Court of Justice has been of historical importance, not only because it ended unfair mandatory sentencing involving the irreversible punishment of death, but also as it moved past the saving clause in the country’s constitution. This had, for decades, prevented human rights challenges, with the effect that “colonial laws and punishments are caught in a time warp, continuing to exist in their primeval form, immune to the evolving understandings and effects of applicable fundamental rights”, as noted in the landmark decision.
It is disheartening that last week the London-based Privy Council, T&T’s highest court, retained the cruel and inhumane—as the government also accepted—mandatory death penalty for T&T; and with it the paralysing saving clause in the Constitution. This decision squarely puts the onus on the Government and lawmakers to bring T&T’s laws and Constitution in line with human rights standards. All eyes are on them to act.
The time is ripe. Renewed calls on the UK for reparations for slavery from other Caribbean leaders have once again put the spotlight on the systemic and deep-rooted inequalities created by colonial structures, which still impact on people’s lives today. The death penalty, as a tool and product of colonial history, safeguarded by clauses put in place to protect colonial-era laws, has proven ineffective in deterring crime. It has diverted the attention and resources away from tackling inequality and other root causes that would see greater development for the region.
It is high time the death penalty was consigned to the history books in the Caribbean, too.
—Author Erika Guevara Rosas is the Americas director at Amnesty International