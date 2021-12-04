Time to pivot

Covid-19 brought an exhausting string of events. First, we had to wash our hands, and then we had to wear masks, social distance from all, then lock down. To be vaccinated or not. Fear populated our every moment as we realised how little control we had over our lives.
The feeling of being trapped and not knowing the next thing that would come sapped our usual zest for life. We learned to live with death. Almost all of us know someone who has fallen to the effects of the dreaded virus. The virus’ wearying brutality was exacerbated by the murders of the prison officers and the distress of a young daughter caught in the terrifying moment. We need to ask what kind of country we are in, and which direction we want to go to at this challenging moment. Now is the time!
The best way to answer this question is to look at the trajectory of the last three decades. It will be folly to isolate the killings and attempted assaults of the week as though it is a new thing that has come upon us. Nigel Jones is the fifth officer from the Maximum-Security Prison to be killed within five years, and the 27th officer murdered over the past 30 years. Wave one began with the shooting up of the presidential car in 1989, followed by the murder of Selywn Richardson (1995).
Wave two took Dana Seetahal (2014). In 2015, Prison Superintendent David Millette, on vacation, was shot dead within hours of a stabbing incident at the Maximum Security prison; the Law Association called it an attack on the judicial system (Guardian, November 2015). It was interpreted as a message sent by the criminal element. His mother suggested he was on a list of 100 prison officers.
In 2018, then-Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith had a show of force walking through the Maximum Security Prison when Prison Superintendent Wayne Jackson was brutally murdered outside his Arima home. Mr Jackson was the second in the same month. By February 2019, the then-Commissioner of Police was named a potential “hit” target by gang leaders. Wave three.
How did we get here? We betrayed our 1976 Constitution when the oil money of the early 2000s gushed through our country. Did we adhere to “principles that acknowledge the supremacy of God, faith in fundamental human rights and freedoms, the position of the family in a society of free men and free institutions, the dignity of the human person and the equal and inalienable rights with which all members of the human family are endowed by their Creator”?
Or respect the principles of social justice and therefore believe that the operation of the economic system should result in the material resources of the community being so distributed as to sub-serve the common good, that there should be adequate means of livelihood for all, that labour should not be exploited... but that there should be opportunity for advancement on the basis of recognition of merit, ability and integrity?
Did we not desert our “belief in a democratic society in which all persons may, to the extent of their capacity, play some part in the institutions of the national life and thus develop and maintain due respect for lawfully constituted authority”?
The country became wealthy, yet the lives of most citizens became more wretched. While the wealth disappeared in conspicuous consumption, many cried out for justice. The schools and neighbourhood services deteriorated, becoming nurseries of societal alienation. The infamous LifeSport was the canker sore.
National trust levels plummeted. Social trust is the confidence that others will do what they ought to do most times. When this disappears, we get into trouble. Look at our driving on the roads. We become suspicious of all, and anger rises since trust is our measure of other people’s integrity.
We are now witnessing explosive distrust—the aggressive hatred and an urge to destroy. Those who disagree with you are not just wrong, but dishonest. Distrust breeds distrust. Sociologist, Emile Durkheim, called it anomie, a feeling of being disconnected from society. We feel we are invisible and not valued, and that the only person we can truly trust is ourselves. Devil take the hindmost.
In such an environment, contempt for those in authority rises. We boost leaders who use the language of menace and threat. We support political extremists who appeal to our sense of victimhood. We stop asking, “what can we do?” to crying out, “our leaders and institutions are failing us!” We are all outsiders. We become easy prey to those who set out to deceive. We are moved emotionally into places of no return. Amid the fury and chaos, the social order dissipates, and nobody has any idea where things will end. Afterwards, we will sit blinking, battered and shocked, asking what kind of nation we have become? No single individual can put this toothpaste back into the tube. It requires collective action.
We could replace the violence, that stain of bloodshed that has spread across our land, with an effort to understand one another, to bear compassion and love for our fellow citizens. We do not need polarising behaviour and leaders. We need to deliver justice to those still suffering. Now is difficult, but we have had difficulties in our past and have overcome them. Most of us want to live together, improving the quality of our lives. Let us.