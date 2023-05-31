Time to stop weeping

“It’s important to understand the root causes of this issue and address them through comprehensive strategies that provide education and employment opportunities, promote positive role models and mentorship programmes, and improve access to social services and mental health resources” (Brian Lara weeps for bloody T&T, offers solutions, Express, May 7, 2023).
The words of Brian Lara, an unparalleled sporting icon, are from just one of the many voices expressing the pain of a society inexorably slipping into a morass of crime and mayhem. A society where a headline that graphically describes three men being summoned from their sleep in the middle of the night to be slaughtered mercilessly on the streets of Charlo Village, South Trinidad, barely registers on our social consciousness. Three family members shot dead—Pulled out of bed, made to lie face-down...(Susan Mohammed, April 26, 2023, Express). We remained unmoved when confronted with a shocking headline that highlighted the instance of a young woman, a sister, a daughter, a mother, being forced on her knees as death came stalking, KILLED ON HER KNEES, St Augustine mom shot dead in front kids, (Alexander Bruzual, Express. March 5, 2023).
Can we turn back the tide of crime slowly drowning our nation? The answer is yes. The Prince of Port of Spain is on the right track, but that road requires more than tears to travel. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” (Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela). Education and poverty are intrinsically interwoven. And we know the effects of poverty on human existence. In the words of the Mighty Shadow, “Poverty is hell and the angels are in Paradise, Driving in their limousine where everything is nice and clean. A poor man living in a teeny-weeny hut. The children hungry, nothing in the pot”.(Poverty is hell, Mighty Shadow).
The Government of T&T, Brian Lara and other concerned citizens must be prepared to extend themselves to understand the root cause of the problem of the under-performance of children from certain areas of T&T in the education process. This understanding and a willingness to face reality will lead to solutions, many of which are well-documented. In a previous commentary, I cited a successful educational intervention in East Harlem, New York City. It is worth repeating. “This African-American-dominated, low-income community is characterised by single-parent homes and a high crime rate. Residents in this community have low college completion and high unemployment rates…For East Harlem families, there are broad and far-reaching consequences of living in an under-served and under-resourced community.” In the heart of despair, a rose has grown out of concrete. A Caucasian couple, Helen Webber and her husband, George “Bill” Webber, started the East Harlem Tutorial Program (EHTP) in 1958 in their living room, with the ambition of preparing young children of East Harlem for college success. Today, over 15,000 East Harlem children have been part of EHTP, with 96 per cent of high school students enrolling in college. A critical statistic has revealed that EHTP scholars, based on the national average, are eight times more likely to graduate from four-year college programmes for students from low-income homes… East Harlem can be compared to Morvant, Belmont, Laventille, Sea Lots and Beetham. The difference is not a desire to sweep under the carpet, the real problems that negatively impact these communities’ ability to take advantage of the existing educational opportunities.”
We can look at the work of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), an NGO in India headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. KISS was established in 1992 to break the vicious cycle of poverty and social isolation and restore hope for a better future for thousands of impoverished children from the state of Odisha. KISS provides free education, accommodation, food and healthcare for over 30,000 indigenous students, and it is now the world’s largest residential education institution for tribal children.
Drive around T&T, and you will see abandoned sturdy schools just wasting away after the construction of new replacement buildings. Just look at Five Rivers Secondary School, Mt Hope Secondary School and St Augustine Secondary School, where the infrastructure exists to transform some of these abandoned buildings within school compounds into residential facilities following the example of KISS.
Another possible course of action is for the Ministry of Education to develop a special teachers’ training programme for “at-risk” schools. A cadre of teachers trained in dealing with schools populated with socially and economically disadvantaged children must be deployed, as traditionally trained teachers are not equipped to deal with such challenges. Technical/vocational options capable of rendering young men and women economically prepared to resist a life of crime must be developed and implemented.
The Prince of Port of Spain has also highlighted the need for mentors. This is an acknowledged gap in the development of responsible citizens. A critical report on mentoring noted, “Youth are vulnerable to taking the wrong step, which is why mentors are essential for them…For example, 59 per cent of mentored teenagers earn better grades…” (“The Value in Mentoring Our Youth”, Social Work License Map, January 30, 2015). The pain of witnessing the disintegration of an entire generation is palpable, and we must also reach out and assist the young as they manoeuvre around some of the blind spots in this formative stage of their lives. We can look at Jamaica, our Caribbean neighbour where GraceKennedy and the British Council in 2019, launched the “Boys’ Can Mentoring Programme”. This programme, a microcosm of what is possible, was implemented in 15 schools and featured mentors across multiple career disciplines. The programme was designed to explore aspects of career development, emotional intelligence, leadership and confidence building, conflict management, communication and problem-solving skills. Its stated aim was to encourage young men to develop healthier relationships and lifestyle choices.
Yes, Brian, your words are certainly moving. You are to be congratulated for speaking out. But the time is now for more to be done. Sadly, words are just that. Words. Tears are just that. Tears. No society has been transformed by mere words or tears.
The author is Professor, Commercial and Environment Law, The University of the West Indies