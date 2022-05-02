THE question of Tobago self-governance goes back a very long time. It is time that it was resolved.
If a super-majority of Tobagonian legislators running Tobago can't give it the urgent attention it deserves and finally make it happen, then who will?
If not now, when?
The report of the Joint Select Committee appointed to consider and report on the Representation of the People (Amendment) (No 2) Bill, 2020, otherwise known as the 'Internal Self-Government Bill', was debated in the House of Representatives last June, almost ten months ago. The bill was left mothballed in committee stage.
Since then, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election was held on December 6 and the new Assembly legislature and executive council have been in operation since December 11, 2021.
In my contribution to the THA amendment bill (the bill that increased the number of seats from 12 to 15 to break the 6-6 deadlock), I indicated that if that bill were passed without the self-government bill, that we would have 15 members of the Assembly doing the same job that 12 were doing before.
The current members have had four months to get an idea of what the job entails. Before they get too comfortable in their seats, they should rekindle the flame for the debate on the 'real deal'-the bill that would give Tobago internal self-government.
In 1888, Britain established the joint colony of Trinidad and Tobago. Tobago was originally the constitutionally superior island, but played second fiddle to Trinidad, which was deemed financially superior. After complaining of years of neglect in Tobago, the cry was finally heard, and the first whispers of a cause to exhume Tobago's identity began.
In 1956, prime minister Dr Eric Williams noted that Tobago had exchanged the neglect of British imperialism for Trinidad imperialism. The demands for internal selfgovernment for Tobago began to be heard in 1977 when the political leader of the Democratic Action Congress and MP for Tobago East, ANR Robinson, led a movement for self-determination and equality of status for Tobago.
This movement ushered the publication of a draft bill in 1979, by the late Lionel Seemungal, entitled, 'An Act to make provision for, and in connection with, the Internal Self-Government of Tobago, and all matters incidental thereto'. The Cabinet rejected all the proposals contained in the bill as they were judged to be departing from the concept of a unitary state.
However, that bill did lead to the introduction and passage of the Tobago House of Assembly Act in 1980. In 1996, the Tobago House of Assembly and the Tobago House of Assembly Fund became enshrined in the T& T Constitution; and the 1980 act was repealed and replaced by the Tobago House of Assembly Act, 1996.
In August 2006, then prime minister Patrick Manning presented the draft of a new Constitution for Trinidad and Tobago to the national Parliament, which did not make any mention of self-government for Tobago. In October 2007, a committee under the chairmanship of Dr John Prince was appointed by the THA to review the T& T Constitution and the 1996 act.
In September 2011, the Prince committee submitted a report to the THA which included two bills providing for equality of status between the two islands, a federal system of government, and power to the THA to impose taxes.
Alternatively, the People's Partnership published its own Green Paper in February 2012:
'Towards Internal Self-Government for Tobago'. Attached to the Green Paper was the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago) Bill 2011, which sought to enhance the legislative and executive powers of the THA by providing for the establishment of a legislature of Tobago.
However, the Green Paper was not approved by THA, on the ground that it was a less comprehensive document and less representative of the views of the people of Tobago than the two bills produced by the Prince committee.
Notwithstanding this, the Green Paper and a report by Dr Hamid Ghany informed the preparation of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which was laid by the United National Congress (UNC) government in the House of Representatives on January 7, 2013. Two weeks later, elections ushered in 12-0 PNM control of the THA. The bill was later abandoned and lapsed in July 2013.
The journey continued with more than 40 meetings held with groups, individuals and sectors throughout Tobago and in Trinidad between January 2014 and October 2016, including a convention in September 2014.
In October 2015, prime minister Dr Keith Rowley agreed with the Tobago forum of parties that the people of Tobago would produce a bill on their own and that bill would be the basis for future discussions. A briefing document entitled 'Tobago's Position on Its Right to Self-Determination' was dispatched to the prime minister in January 2016.
Later that year, a document representing the consensus of what the people of Tobago wanted was presented. This started the legislative wheels in motion once again, and legislation was drafted to accomplish the deliverables outlined in the resolution at the convention of September 2014.
Twenty-seven further meetings were held among members of the forum, including three all-day sessions. These discussions resulted in the creation of a draft 'Constitutional (Amendment) Tobago Self-Government Bill, 2016'.
The chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Orville London, piloted this bill at a sitting of the 2013-2017 House of Assembly in October 2017.
The bill was unanimously passed. It was later revised and laid as 'The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2018', and was approved by Cabinet.
The system of government envisaged has been described as 'quasi-federal' and provides that the Tobago legislature would have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of Tobago in all matters.
And so after many years talking and endless hours of consultation, here we are today.
The ball is in the court of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). Tobagonians have an opportunity to drive their own bus on self-government. This is the sacred duty of the Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine.
I note the opening of the PDP'S Trinidad office on April 10, with a scheduled party launch today. Has PDP'S focus shifted from pursuing the important self-government bill to becoming a national party?
-The author is an Independent senator.