Throughout the recorded history of our occupation of this planet, women have been regarded as the property of men. They have been viewed as the weaker sex; of inferior intellect; and at best, creatures to be tended like livestock. Their value lay in their capacity to bear children, as sexual objects, and of course, their ability to work.
Inherent in religious teachings are those concepts of male superiority. The roles of provider and protector are intrinsically bound to the notion of male mastery, and no matter how societies have evolved, some kind of residual memory still perforates the conditioning of our times.
This idea of ownership, that women belong to their menfolk, and are thus subject to the laws of chattel, is something that I believe still exists as part of human relationships—at varying levels, and with various degrees of consequences.
I have made the point before that I think that it is a major underlying factor in the way men and women relate to each other. It is reinforced in the daily rituals of domesticity, in the swivel chairs of boardrooms, in the stockrooms of commerce and in the mantras we repeat to children as we inculcate our value systems into their minds, and it is implicit in the sermons and lectures meted out at religious gatherings of every manner.
We might bristle at the idea of women being possessions, but in many ways we accept what seem to be innocuous manifestations. Whatever liberties women have gained, the ideas are perpetuated in our conditioning, and in a host of subtle actions. We might think that surely we would recognise and resist these acts of ownership, but do we really?
Not long ago, I was reading the autobiography of Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, the man revered and identified as perhaps the most peaceful force for equality (alongside Nelson Mandela) in the 20th century. One of the motifs of his writing was his conviction that as a man he was master of his wife, Kasturbai, and children. His word alone mattered in decisions that affected their lives. Above all else, his wife was to obey him without question, and it was complicated by jealousy.
“Her duty was easily converted into my right to exact faithfulness from her, and if it had to be exacted, I should be watchfully tenacious of the right. I had absolutely no reason to suspect my wife’s fidelity, but jealousy does not wait for reasons. I must needs be forever on the look-out regarding her movements, and therefore she could not go anywhere without my permission. This sowed the seeds of a bitter quarrel between us. The restraint was virtually a sort of imprisonment,” he wrote. And he follows this up with an explanation that is righteously familiar.
“Let not the reader think, however, that ours was a life of unrelieved bitterness. For my severities were all based on love. I wanted to make my wife an ideal wife. My ambition was to make her live a pure life, learn what I learnt, and identify her life and thought with mine.”
Did Gandhi see any contradiction in those beliefs and the equality he fought for during his lifetime? It is a point worth making that the capacity to make distinctions—exceptions, perhaps—is a human quality that enables us to rationalise all kinds of decisions.
Even in the way we define equality. Many times I have heard the grumble that women behave as if they are the same as men when they are not. Of course they are not. The idea that seeking to have equal opportunity, to have equal rights, renders them as aspiring to be the same as men is a distortion of the core of what women have been demanding.
Historically, men have fought against all forms of injustice, racism, disrespect for religious and political beliefs, social classes; and women have fought alongside them, but they have still not managed to convince that they should be treated as equals. They still have to struggle to prove that the Earth is not flat.
I know I have been harping on this ownership point over time, but I believe that when we try to understand the root of violence against women and children, particularly domestic violence, we have to take into account that conditioning that goes back to the earliest of our times. Women and children as possessions, as unformed beings to be shaped and moulded by hands made mighty by male decree.
The domestic violence we see is not new. I do not believe it is new or that it has increased. I believe the presence of guns has increased. But those murderous rages have stalked humankind with cutlasses and acid and poison forever. If you do not directly know someone who has suffered domestic violence, then you live in a magical bubble.
The times are stressful, sometimes more than a soul can bear, and easy access to narcotics, alcohol and guns opens the doors to violence as an outlet. But I think that at the heart of it is a deep-seated belief that women are still possessions and can be treated as such.
We must celebrate the progress, but know it is still a long walk to freedom.
