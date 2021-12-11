Tobago leads again

After the January “shocker” in this year’s THA election that delivered a 6-6 tie, I wrote, “Just when I was getting utterly disillusioned with the futility of this country’s tribal politics, the people of Tobago have provided another chance to move the nation forward.”
They confirmed that opportunity last Monday with a “political earthquake”, giving the five-year-old Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) 14 of the 15 seats—an overwhelming repudiation of the People’s National Movement (PNM) which had ruled the Tobago roost for 21 years
And almost immediately after the historic win, Farley Augustine, PDP deputy political leader and now Chief Secretary, said the party’s resounding victory “stood as a rejection of Tobagonian-born Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley”. He told the Prime Minister the defeat is “a strong message that we in Tobago have rejected your bullying tactics” and “that you ought to respond to us in a dignified manner”.
I commend Augustine on his call for dignified behaviour from Rowley. I have repeatedly condemned the unprecedented and almost chronic crassness from this prime minister. That the much younger Augustine had to chastise the oldest politician in the Parliament speaks volumes of the impoverished state of politics in this country today. The young man reminded Rowley that “country must come before party and country must come before self”. He warned the Prime Minister against the politics of “spite” because of Tobago’s resounding rejection of the PNM since “Tobagonians are mighty enough to also get rid of you”. Seventy-seven-year-old Bethel resident Rawle Pantin agrees Rowley should “stop spiting people and creating mayhem”.
For six years I called on Keith Rowley to be more prime ministerial. He should learn from Augustine who, in his victory speech, sought to summon the spirit of Tobago, saying, “We wake up tomorrow with new resolve. We cannot behave like those we replaced tonight. The standard is higher for us.” He told Tobagonians, “We covenanted with you that we will give you a THA that is far more transparent and accountable. We covenant with you that we will have a zero-tolerance approach on corruption. We covenant with you that people would benefit from Tobago’s resources.”
In his almost 40 years in politics, has Keith Rowley come anywhere near that reaching for grandeur by this young man? Thank you, Farley Augustine. May all politicians learn!
And the new Chief Secretary is already demonstrating grit. Powerful PDP political leader Watson Duke wanted a portfolio in the new THA, but, “I said ‘no’,” says Augustine, requiring that Duke “sever ties with the Public Services Association in order to move forward”.
Augustine also understands the fundamental problem in Tobago. He says, “We have to build out the competitive private sector, support and cradle a significant entrepreneurial drive.” In January, I wrote of the need “to liberate the island from the creative and entrepreneurial stagnation” inflicted by the PNM’s patronage politics, where “agriculture and the small and medium enterprise sectors are dead or dying while the THA employs 70 per cent of the workforce, many in make-work schemes. The legendary independent spirit of the Tobagonian is threatened”. Now credit-rating agency Moody’s says Tobago’s earnings constitute one per cent of its recurrent expenditure, underscoring dependence on the national treasury that has impeded autonomy in its relationship with Trinidad.
Interestingly, Augustine publicly speaks to “friends and family in Trinidad” for them to see “what we have done in Tobago” and to also “demand better”. Sound advice. Trinidad is trapped by political tribalism. Two significant attempts at political evolution in this country saw Tobago playing a pivotal part. In 1986, the National Alliance for Reconstruction, a coalition of forces from both islands, inflicted a massive 33-3 defeat on the PNM.
In 2010, another coalition, the People’s Partnership, again involving forces from both Trinidad and Tobago, defeated the PNM 29-12. Both were attempts to transcend the country’s tribal politics. They succeeded in winning the election, but failed at transformation. Tribalism returned. But both efforts reflect a national yearning for an evolutionary leap forward.
That imperative remains. We must move the nation to a place where our political parties effectively incorporate our diversity, where there is inescapable transparency and accountability in government, where the Parliament is truly the house of the people and where administrations will incur punishment when they fail to place the welfare of citizens above all else. Among people of all political persuasions, there is a deep yearning to depart the cancerous, debilitating parochial politics that has impeded the social and cultural evolution of this nation since self-government.
We are now in one of the darkest hours in our country’s history. As I have repeatedly warned, the very viability of this nation is threatened by three fundamental problems: economic stagnation, social decay and institutional dysfunctionality—all worsened by the pandemic. But tragically, the present administration does not even comprehend our condition. They wasted five precious years in government and will squander five more without moving the nation one inch towards salvation. We need a new path and paradigm, and there is now a possibility. Tobago leads again.