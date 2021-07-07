Tobago needs an innovation system

The move towards granting Tobago some sort of autonomy, self-government, has come to an abrupt halt due to the claim by the Opposition that after the years in which the bills were being examined by the Joint Select Committee there was insufficient consultation with Tobagonians.
Very briefly the bills covered the following topics:
• The provision of self-government while maintaining the unitary state of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
• operational matters including financial provisions with various oversight committees
• increase in Tobago’s annual budget from four per cent to 6.8 per cent
• revenues generated in Tobago stay in Tobago
• Tobago will be able to make its own laws according to certain schedules; the power to borrow locally and internationally and the power to invest; its own Parliament with access to the President, for example, to promulgate laws.
However, if we were to look quickly at the history of Tobago, it would be seen that Tobago was made a district of Trinidad since its economy had collapsed and it could not look after itself. Hence, returning some further measures of self-governance to Tobago now would suggest that it has regained some economic ability to look after itself. There is one commentator, Mr Reg Potter, who has addressed this concern. Listen to him:
“Despite Tobago’s history of once being a separate state as a crown colony of Britain, the point is that it failed as a country and needs the support of another larger economy. This led to the merger of Trinidad and Tobago as one nation in 1897 or thereabouts and enabled Tobago to obtain independence with Trinidad in 1962... (and) already receives a disproportionate share of T&T’s budget.”
He continues: “Tobago used to be an agricultural-based bread basket for the joint nation but now imports from Trinidad many things that were first imported into Trinidad. There is no oil/gas wealth that will be altered in Tobago’s favour, most projects (many quite unnecessary) are funded by the Central Government... Stop the debate now, explain carefully to any Tobagonians who seriously think there are benefits, that this move is only retrograde and disruptive and will provide them with nothing more than additional costs so that some can strut and parade in the trappings of higher office and generally mamaguy the population.”
I agree totally with the views expressed by Mr Potter! The T&T economy, a plantation economy, is solely dependent on the fortunes of the petroleum and petrochemical sectors, the rents left in the country. With climate change constraining investment worldwide in fossil fuels, reducing local production of oil and high-priced gas, such an economy is on the decline, exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic.
Hence, Tobago’s livelihood, its economic existence, is again threatened by both its own neglect to build a sustainable economy and the eventual collapse of the petroleum economy of the country, the decline of rents. Thus, the focus on the trappings of self-government for Tobago does nothing to address the real problem which faces Tobago in particular and the Republic of T&T in general.
Today an airport enhancement in Tobago is under way with the hope that this will improve the tourism industry of the island. However, it is difficult to understand the virulent objection to the involvement of Sandals in the Tobago tourism industry, which appears to have encouraged Sandals to walk away from the project. Tourism is not about a ring-fenced industry in Tobago. Instead, the infrastructure on the island should be part of the global value chain that includes international marketing, advertising and the logistics to get the tourists to Tobago. Sandals is a Caribbean success story, and its skill in the tourism industry is worthy of acclaim. The offer was for Sandals, as part of the global value chain, to manage, advertise and market Tobago’s infrastructure (a hotel complex), which would have been locally owned. One major objection, which did not appreciate the dynamics of the tourism value chain, was why should we provide infrastructure for Sandals—why do they not build their own on the island?
Still, there were other efforts in Tobago which were hoped to provide economic development. This was the Cove Industrial Park, which would also host a power station and be a landing site for a natural gas pipeline. Also there are the Tobago Information Technology Ltd and also the Tobago Technology Centre. The former, a project of the THA, specialises in the provision of Business Process Outsourcing (a dying business given AI) to clients along with ICT training and certification and an Innovation centre. The latter is a project of the T&T government to provide training and development in the areas of computing, entrepreneurship and a myriad of vocational skills. These three projects demonstrate that there has been some thought on economic development in Tobago. But like the failed efforts in Trinidad, the initiative to proceed was left to both the private sector and maybe that some foreign investor would locate in the Cove Park, virtually empty now except for T&TEC.
Tobago and Trinidad (moreso together) need to reconstruct their economies, build a Triple-Helix-like National Innovation System, in which, a priori, a foresighting exercise is conducted to decide on a few technologies/industries that should be engaged upon to produce globally competitive exports. Our history of encouraging the private sector via grants, construction of support institutions, industrial parks has failed miserably to foster economic development.
—The writer if a former
government minister