It goes without saying that what is transpiring on the island of Tobago is unprecedented; so much so that those in authority and those with authority have varying opinions on how to move forward and do so in the shortest time possible. However, the results of the recently concluded Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections cannot only be seen as unprecedented, but also as historic; certainly one for the history books.
This is indeed missing from the many conversations being had and from among the many words being bandied about to describe what has happened and what is happening in the aftermath.
The moment is historic for so many reasons, especially considering the way of life on the little island of 60,000 people. For one, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), a political party that is fairly new, successfully wrested four seats from the PNM, some of which are in traditional PNM strongholds.
Secondly, the clash awakened the senses and sensibilities of thousands across the island, particularly those of young professionals. Though the results mean that the support for both parties is split 50/50 among Tobagonians, it is clear that Tobagonians, who have grown discontented and disenchanted with the 20 years of PNM rule, finally said enough is enough and demanded change. Yes, PNM rule, not to be confused with governance; especially good governance.
Tobagonians understand that there is now a legal quagmire, a constitutional crisis. The average Tobagonian may not know the intricacies of the THA Act, but lived experiences have taught them that whatever fix is needed will come from Trinidad and will take time, further affirming Tobago’s ward status, a status it has tried to shake since the beginnings of the political and governance relationship between the islands.
To the simple eye and mind, the question might just be who won/lost? I posit that to those who wear the leadership hat, the question to be answered is, based on the results of the elections in which the ruling PNM lost four seats and the fledgling PDP gained four, what is the message Tobagonians are sending about representation and the administration of the island?
Answering the question above requires real reflection and serious introspection. It requires a hard but honest conversation with self and with party, a holding up of a mirror intended to force you to increase your self-awareness and in this case, party awareness.
One of the top pieces of feedback most leaders hear at some point in their tenure is that they have fallen out of touch with the people and their wants and needs.
When you scour the internet, when you take leadership courses anywhere in the world, you are bound to come upon a simple definition of leadership that says: “Leadership equals influence”. As you read more, you’re bound to come upon words like: awareness, genuineness, reflectiveness, transparency, accountability and responsibility.
What is obvious here is formidable leadership is defined by who you are and not by what you do. Taking it a step further, a leadership coach once said it is about your ability to respond (responsibility). Connecting all the thoughts above, how can a leader determine the proper response if it is they have not done the work to decipher the deepest meaning of what has transpired, the overarching message being sent?
The true crisis in Tobago is a leadership crisis. And unfortunately, Tobagonians have never really gotten a taste of effective and efficient leadership, and good, equitable governance, and as a result, the bar has been low for decades.
There are areas of strength and growth on both sides. However, as these crises play out in the media, one party comes across as inflexible, dictatorial, undemocratic—to use the Chief Secretary’s own words—and focused on the will of the law. While the other comes across as flexible, patient, patriotic—again to use the Chief Secretary’s own words—and focused on the will of the people.
It is plain to see, up close and from far away. Negotiation and collaboration on a way forward was suggested early on but was shut down. Now, the Chief Secretary has joined the call for the same, with the hope that good sense will prevail.
As a leader, you cannot be averse to having difficult conversations, even with your worst enemies. This becomes even more crucial and consequential when your leadership is in service of the people.
So here goes a question to kick off your difficult conversation: Based on the results of the elections, in which the ruling PNM lost four seats and the fledgling PDP gained four, what is the message Tobagonians are sending about representation and the administration of the island?