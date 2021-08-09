Tokyo Olympics winners and also-rans

Let’s not call people losers. Leave that to Donald Trump, toddler-in-chief. Failing to win or do well doesn’t make you a loser. For someone to win, others must lose. Otherwise only three people would run in athletics finals.
My awards aren’t about headline performers like Elaine Thompson-Herah. They’re for who/what made the biggest impression. I’m awarding gold, silver and bronze; plus a new kind of medal for those who made bad contributions. Be patient, and don’t jump to the end to maco. Here are my picks.
Gold medals
The Japanese people. They told pollsters they didn’t want thousands of athletes and officials from all over, in the middle of an acute pandemic, with only 10 per cent of the population vaccinated. The International Olympic Committee whose final decision it was, overruled them. But once it started, they appeared to get into it. Health authorities ordered a total ban on in-stadium spectator attendance, but the cycling and athletics races on the road attracted good crowds. I lived in London during the 2012 Games, and know what it’s like to get Olympics fever once the show hits town. And as with Britain, the host nation’s athletes had their best showing. That success and the beautifully understated opening and closing ceremonies deserved spectators and cheers.
American Simone Biles overcame a mental block called ‘the twists’, in which an airborne gymnast doing a split-second routine loses her orientation of up and down. She can land badly and injure herself. Biles fought off her demon and harsh criticism, competed in the balance beam, and won bronze.
Jamaica’s women rocked on the track, and the men disappointed. Therefore Hansle Parchment’s gold in the 100 hurdles was sensational and special. Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown was a quiet star, standing on the podium four times.
Silver medals: Twelve year-old Kokona Hiraki of Japan won silver in Skateboarding, becoming the youngest Olympic medalist in 85 years. Skateboarding and BMX Cycling get their share of sneers, but Caribbean Olympic committees should explore these non-traditional sports as additional routes to medals. We don’t have a skateboarding culture, but perhaps there are representation-qualified youngsters in the diaspora who take part in it. The IOC gets silver for broadening its offerings.
I enjoyed the women’s Shot Put final, and the impromptu twerk by American silver medalist Raven Saunders, she of dyed blue and green crew-cut and fearsome looking face mask. She was one of my favourite characters of the games.
Bronze medals: All athletes in Tokyo. Including those who didn’t last two minutes in competition. At Beijing 2008, I did a report for US public radio on medals no-hopers. One was St Lucian Pole Vault athlete Dominic Johnson. He knew he wouldn’t medal, but prepared with a mix of expectation and realism. Olympics participation is special, even for non-elite athletes.
To fallen champions Keshorn Walcott of T&T and Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain. To the unlucky T&T cyclist Nicholas Paul, whom I wrote about here in May. To Chelsea Edghill, a graceful ambassador for Guyana in and out of the Table Tennis arena.
Obadele Thompson, who won bronze for Barbados in the men’s 100 at Sydney 2000, was an excellent analyst for SportsMax. Dry, economical, unflashy, full of insight, and effective at bringing the viewer and listener inside the mind of an athlete in the heat of competition. Anil Roberts’ high-energy schtick is not to everyone’s liking, but once you turned down the volume, you heard someone who was very knowledgeable about sports. Listen to him talking about Shericka Jackson and the under-appreciated gulf in pain and character between the 200 and 400 metres.
No podium: The spandex shorts/bodysuits of track and field men, never a restraining influence, seemed less so in Tokyo. Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse won more than medals. This is observation, not objection.
CNC3. Control operations never got a grip on properly injecting ads into the TV livestream. They were consistently ill-timed and jarring. In mitigation, the feed didn’t provide them with natural ad-break cues, so the timing of the cuts-away had to be impeccable. The positive is that Ops had a bad time, in part because Sales had a good one.
Brian Lewis, President of TTO, led an unsuccessful team. The flame had barely been extinguished before Ato Boldon fired the first shot, lamenting the “same dotishness, (and) same jokers talking a set of annual rubbish”. Lewis has to respond – with a thorough review, a plan for the World Championships in Oregon, USA, next year; and by making the case for why his tenure/job shouldn’t be on the line for Paris 2024. That’s how results and accountability work.
Cow-pat medals: Far-right male commentators in the US (and Britain’s heat-seeking missile Piers Morgan) seemed particularly wound up about Simone Biles’ decision to temporarily withdraw from competition. One of them, Charlie Kirk, said she was very selfish, immature, a shame to the country, and a sociopath.
British boxer Ben Whittaker refused to wear his silver medal on the podium, tucking it into his pocket like a sulky child. It was disrespectful. To the occasion, and to his opponent.
Lastly, Donald Trump, who openly celebrated the defeat of the US women’s soccer team by Canada. Of star player Megan Rapinoe – who had previously disdained him – he said, “the woman with the purple hair played terribly, and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!”
My Tokyo 2020 awardees. Yours?
The author has reported on previous Olympic games. Reply to oringordon@outlook.com