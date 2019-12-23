About one Christmas ago, a front-page photo of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith shaking hands with Rudy Giuliani conveyed a suggestion of the T&T crime fighter’s receiving the blessing or the advice of the former New York mayor, who had gained fame by reducing crime in that city.
Since then, Mr Giuliani has earned ill fame as the representative of President Donald Trump in misdealings that have helped earn him impeachment for political high crimes and misdemeanours.
The December 2018 photo is likely not a memory CoP Griffith cherishes. Murders counting steadily upward, advances in combating downmarket T&T crimes and misdemeanours hardly merit celebration. The caller ID 482-Gary presumably received information that led to hopeful high-yield swoops. For at least one of which, yielding little or nothing, the Commissioner later felt obliged to apologise.
Conceding that the “Gary” persona, upfront leadership, and flair for quotable quotes might not indefinitely preserve public favour, the CoP turned to recognisable PR pitches. Two shopping days before Christmas, a full-page, full-colour ad appeared: “Commissioner Griffith applauds Police football and hockey teams.” For the first time in 25 years, the ad stated, the police football team had won a national title, and for the first time in 30 years, the police hockey teams had beaten all comers. “Winning championships at two prestigious national tournaments shows that the TTPS is T&T’s finest both on and off the field,” the “Top Cop”, as the ad titled him, proclaimed.
A higher-visibility event registered with the swearing-in of former FBI special agent Robert Clark as an SRP senior superintendent. Mr Clark has been retained to guide, an all-out offensive against gangs, and homicidal criminality in general. CoP Griffith announced the launch of “a massive project shortly”, drawing upon Mr Clark’s experience with “systems used in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago”.
The CoP is also showing concern with officers’ personal well-being. So the Griffith administration has announced plans to expand the police hospital, now staffed by just one doctor. Rather than waiting hours in a public hospital, officers will be attended to at the dedicated police institution, open round the clock.
The season also highlighted government attention to crime and policing. Prime Minister Keith Rowley was in Tobago to open a “state of the art” Roxborough police station just when bandits shot dead a security guard and wounded another. The bandits, better armed than their victims, fled with the $160,000 the security guards were transporting.
Even in “tranquil” Tobago, more and better guns are in the bandit hands than are supplied to the police and security guards. “We have to make sure our police officers are also properly armed,” said Dr Rowley, moved to outrage by the fatal Carnbee hit. “Assault weapons in crime, in tranquil communities…will always shock you.”
The counterattack against crime, Dr Rowley assures, goes beyond rhetorical volleys from leading ministers to include tougher legislation. He vowed including three-month denial of bail, for those caught with automatic weapons. Just then, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was promoting legislation that qualifies as “an attack against crime and gang activity”. The Dangerous Drug Amendment Act, just passed to free up marijuana use, should lead to fewer turf wars among drug-dealing gangs. Or so the AG hopes.
At some future point, officers flagging down motorists will be equipped not only with breathalysers, but also with “drugalysers”. The latter will test marijuana-caused impairment of fitness to drive safely. Testing to establish liquor and/or marijuana over-indulgence is still some distance away from being a real and present legal hazard. Meanwhile, other traffic violations appear to draw little police attention.
The T&T regime of the road can look like an under-governed reality. Last weekend, I learned that at least one other observer finds that “law enforcement is absent for small crimes, particularly traffic violations (other than speeding)”. In a letter to the editor, Dennise Demming surveyed the evident under-policing of the roads, which she traces to failure by the state in “creating a context which encourages compliance rather than rule-breaking”.
She cited as cause for scandal “the blatant use of cellphones by police officers while driving”. I have been moved to outrage by the widespread malpractice seen in drivers’ failure to issue signals for turning or changing lanes, also noted with police vehicles. Is jaywalking still a punishable offence? I have wondered about that, noting with alarm pedestrians courting danger to themselves and children by unwise or illegal street crossings.
Drawing upon Ms Demming’s insights, the state, at whatever levels, must take blame for the condition of the sidewalks or pavements, once reserved for use by pedestrians. Walking in the street, expecting to be noticed, and avoided, by motor traffic, has become a today norm. Many sidewalks appear hardly ever maintained. At frequent intervals, manholes along the Bertie Marshall Boulevard, Success Village, pavement manholes are covered by concrete slabs maybe three inches high. Here is an objective peril for the feet of walkers, and an impossible passageway for strollers transporting babies, and wheelchairs carrying the disabled.
Even at Christmas time of hope, some of us remain too despairing to dial 482-Gary.