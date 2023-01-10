Too early to boast, Minister Young

On Monday the country received some good news about the first successful bid round since this Government came to office in 2015.
This is encouraging for a sector that has seen so much challenge over the last ten years and which remains the lifeblood of the country’s economy.
Like many other commentators, over the years, I have argued that the Government needs to quickly transform the economy, not away from hydrocarbons, as if it is something to run away from, but to develop an economy that is not dependent on a single source for its sustenance, instead maximising the many possibilities available to it, including areas like tourism, financial services, the creative sector, and logistics.
One might reasonably ask what is a bid round and why does it matter to ordinary citizens?
A bid round is an auction in which the government puts out acreage for exploration. These acreages are called blocks, and companies are invited to bid for the right to operate those blocks; or put another way, the right to drill wells in search of oil and gas and, if discovered in commercial quantities, to produce that oil and gas.
Since the Keith Rowley administration has come to power, it has presided over three such bid rounds: the shallow-water bid round, the deep-water bid round, and the onshore and near-shore bid round which closed on Monday and attracted 16 bids on eight blocks. Three of the 11 blocks did not receive any bids.
This is a marked improvement from what happened in 2020 when only two joint bids were received for six shallow-water blocks and the bids were from a consortium comprising Shell and BP. The offers were considered poor by the Ministry of Energy. The ministry, however, took the opportunity to negotiate with both multinationals, but the BP/Shell consortium was unwilling to improve its offer and the blocks were never awarded.
Similarly, the 2021 deep-water auction received bids on four blocks from the same conglomerate of BP and Shell, and again they were found not to meet the minimum threshold. Once again the ministry rejected the bids as constituted and the Government has decided to engage the same operators in the hope of getting them to improve their bids.
It is in that context that the recent attempt by Minister of Energy Stuart Young to play down his ministry’s rejection of the bids as some routine part of the negotiation process shows either a lack of understanding of the process or a reluctance to deal with the reality that T&T faces a very real risk of having no takers for a second successive bid round that would require us to start over from scratch.
This would have significant implications for each citizen of the country. As Young told T&T, the energy sector brought in $30 billion of the estimated $54 billion received by the State in the last fiscal year.
The performance of the energy sector has real-world consequences for the average citizen because the Government’s ability to pay such things as the senior citizens’ grants and cover the cost of CDAP medications, GATE and school repairs all depend on it.
Bid rounds do not guarantee success, but unless you have them and attract economically feasible bids, then you will not be in a position to maintain your output, and even with high commodity prices you would not maximise the potential benefit because of low production.
It is the singular difference between what is happening today and what happened between 2002 and 2014 when, with the exception of 2008, commodity prices were strong, allowing T&T to ride a wave of high government spending, wastage, corruption, and a build-up of cash in the society.
I know the Minister of Energy is inclined to take every criticism as a personal attack when it is, in fact, all about policy and not personality.
For example, in his end-of-year address, he inserted himself into the Ukraine/Russia conflict, saying, “On February 22, I was seated next to the Energy Minister from Russia. The world changed on February 24 on the global energy landscape with the Russian/Ukraine crisis that has directly affected the commodity prices that we rely on here in T&T.”
The facts are clear. The significantly increased revenue that the country received has nothing to do with Minister Young or the Government, save and except for the change in the royalty rate on natural gas.
The reality is that commodity prices increased astronomically over the last 12 to 18 months due to the war in Ukraine and the tightening of supply/demand as the world emerged from Covid-19. Any talk of the restructuring of Atlantic LNG leading to higher Government revenue at this stage is just talk and spin because the initial deal was for Train 1, which is currently idle.
In 2023 we can expect continued volatility in commodity prices, with all things being equal, and prices remaining relatively strong.
Whether prices are high or not, there is a lot of work to be done to remedy the energy sector and some of it is above the ground, such as improving the ease of doing business, ensuring a competitive fiscal regime and working with the producers and the downstream sector to ensure a fair return for the Government and companies.
Only when that is achieved will Minister Young be able to take credit. For now, he needs to resist getting himself ahead of the facts.
