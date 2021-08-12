Too many powers beyond control

Over the last 15 years, many concerns have been expressed over the inefficient structure and clouded processes of the Police Service Commission (the Commission) in executing its constitutional functions. As a public interest matter, I refer to Tuesday’s commentary (“The making of a police state in T&T”, Express, August 10) by attorney Dave Persad as a thoughtful one, which not only reveals the weaknesses in the process of appointing a police commissioner, but indirectly calls for a Government-Opposition bipartisan review of the relevant legislation.
It was a Government-Opposition team that provided the current complex, convoluted legislation governing the Commission and the appointment of the CoP and Deputy CoP. (Constitution, Act No 6 of 2006). Both parties went overboard with this zig-zag legislation.
Mr Persad argues that the Commission’s “annual appraisal report” of the police commissioner be made public. This I assume is different from the Commission’s own annual report. This should be in addition to any “special report” on law enforcement requested by the Commission as required by Section 123(7).
I also note for the public interest that the Commissioner “shall every six months, report to the Commission on the management of the Police Service”. This is different from what the Commissioner does by himself.
It relates to how the Police Service as a whole, given the Commissioner’s “complete powers”, has been managed, in measured ways, in terms of Section 123 (A). That is, the extent to which “the human, financial and material resources of the Service have been used in an efficient and effective manner”.
Given the removal of the consultancy firm by Legal Notice 183 (July 17, 2021), the question that arises now is: does the Commission have the resources to undertake this evaluation in an efficient and effective manner?
Mr Persad argues quite persuasively that the “tremendous powers” now given to any appointed Commissioner, apart from Section 123 (A) above, and more precisely the power to appoint, promote, transfer, discipline, remove from office, etc, easily make the Commissioner “one of the most powerful persons” here. Such powers, if not robustly checked, can raise questions of victimisation, threats and unfair treatment. Hence the monitoring, evaluation and accountability of the CoP must be as efficient, transparent and effective as possible.
Early this year, Justice Frank Seepersad, in a police “use of force” case, advised that in the police recruitment exercise, recruits be given tests in emotional temperament and stability in addition to academic and experience background, etc. Several incidents of police leadership, use of force and police-involved shootings here and abroad help bring merit to Justice Seepersad’s advice. In fact, Mr Persad, in his commentary, wondered whether the Commission has the time or resources to include “a psychological report to determine any mental or personality disorder” of candidates applying for the CoP position.
As former chairman of the Commission, I recall Legal Notice 101 (May 2009) which states, among the six specific criteria for assessment (eg, management, communication, integrity, etc), that candidates applying for the Commissioner’s position “shall have no less than 15 years of increasing responsibility in law enforcement”. This firm requirement also appears in Legal Notice No 339 (November 4, 2019). I was cautioned during my chairmanship that in hiring someone from abroad as CoP, the Commission should ensure the person is a police officer with 15 years experience, otherwise the PSC can be sued if it hired a non-police officer.
Mr Persad went on to compare the lawful differences between a soldier and a police officer. For instance, the Police Service Act states “a police officer shall preserve the peace and detect crime and other breaches of the law” (Section 45(a). The attorney further states that research seems to suggest that in law enforcement terms, a soldier is not a police officer. He notes: “If there is any merit whatsoever in this view, it’s relevance lies in the fact that the current CoP, who is also a candidate for the renewal of his contract, was at the time of his appointment in 2018 a soldier with no experience in law enforcement.” What is the implication of this?
—The author is
professor emeritus and a
former chairman of the
Police Service Commission.