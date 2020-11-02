THE wild coot was not always old and feeble. There was a time that he used to make some fellows grunt.
Barclays Bank in London fielded six rugby teams. When I first arrived in 1962, they put me in the fifth team. All went well except that I got run over many times. They seemed to take a delight in teaching this strange fellow some lessons.
In the second year, halfway through the season, the captain of the sixth side took pity on me. Seeing that I was getting some serious licks, he asked me if I would like to come and play in the sixth side.
The sixth side comprised mainly Welch men who seemed to be enjoying not only the rugby but singing and having fun.
The captain was an experienced rugby player and perhaps he saw some potential in me. Many times he would take me after the game and point out alternate ways in which I should have played.
I enjoyed playing in the sixth side and spent the rest of the season there. Towards the end of the season, I started to score tries.
Well, they asked the captain if he would like to help the second side as it was getting trounced repeatedly. That was in my third year in London.
He agreed. His condition was that he could choose his side. He took into the second team most of the players of the sixth team and the Wild Coot was one. In the first match of the season, the winger for the first team was injured and the Wild Coot got his break. He was promoted to the first side.
His first match was against Cambridge University. He did not see the ball in the first minutes of the game. Neither did he get a glimpse of his opposite winger. That fellow had gone past in a flash. We almost conceded a try.
“Harry, that was your man!” the captain said.
“Sorry!” the Wild Coot responded.
Five minutes later, I only felt a breath of wind as the fellow flashed past. Luckily, we managed to avoid a try.
The captain: “Harry, that was your man!”
The Wild Coot: “Sorry!”
You know it happened again! “Harry, that was your man. Next time he passes you, get to [expletive] off the field.”
That’s how I learned to play rugby. I could not believe that the game could be played with such speed. That man never passed me again. For that season I won the honours cap.
The team to tour at Easter was chosen from the Barclays London teams as well as from branches of the bank all over England, and the Wild Coot was chosen to tour.
On tour, we played three games. I remember the game against Canterbury. We were tied for most of the game. Towards the end of the second half, we conceded an infringement about 40 yards out in our half. “Ten yards,” said the ref. In disagreement one of our forwards cried: “Jesus Christ, ref!”
The ref cried: “Ten more yards!” “Bloody hell, ref!”
“Ten more yards!”
Somebody tacked the offending player and covered his mouth as he was about to challenge the referee again.
The penalty then was located well into our half.
When the kick was taken, the ball landed in the hands of the Wild Coot standing under the posts.
With the entire opposition boring down on him, he had no alternative but to kick for touch.
His high kick did not reach touch but landed near the halfway line on the right of the field. With most of the players now in his 25, the Wild Coot followed up his kick and got the first bounce ahead of the field. No one now was between him and the try line. Now having run the length of the field, he was feeling the breath of the opponents on his heels. The try line was 15 yards out when out of the blue he heard: “Pass, Harry, pass.” One of his players was with him. We won the game 9-6.
He would never forget how they celebrated after the match. They sang the strip song, “Aye Ziggy zuga zunga zunga. Take it off, you Zulu warrior!”
For his good deed, they held him down and stripped him. When they reached his baggy and looked inside, there was a cry of derision.
“Harry, you are a disgrace to the Negro race.”
And they poured their beer all over him.
He had participated in many stripping before and so could not complain.
