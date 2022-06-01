My focus here is on what our chief of police, acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob, said about our crime rate, we being at No 6 in the whole world, as reported in the World Population Review 2022.
According to the Sunday Express, he explained that our crime rate is high because we are efficient in reporting murders.
Here is what the World Population Review said about our country:
“Trinidad and Tobago has the sixth-highest crime rate in the world. Trinidad and Tobago’s government faces several challenges in its effect to reduce crime, such as bureaucratic resistance to change, the negative influence of gangs, drugs, economic recession, and an overburdened legal system. There is a great demand for illegal weapons as well, which drug trafficking and gang-related activities fuel. Trinidad and Tobago has a Level 2 travel advisory, meaning that travellers should exercise increased caution. Visitors are typically victims of pickpocketing, assault, theft, and fraud.”
What a lovely report on our country. Should we not include this in our tourist brochure? The only consolation I have for the visitors is that a local is more likely to be killed than a visitor.
This is on the Internet for everyone on the planet to read. If I were running the country, I would resign.
The Prime Minister and his Government have been bereft of ideas for solving crime, but no one in Government has made the trip to Singapore to see what it feels like to be in a safe country.
If I were the new commissioner of police, I would take our crime rate personally and vow to reduce it. I would not try to finesse it. CoP Jacob has to understand that it has fallen to him now to get rid of crime.
An interesting aspect of the report is that a majority of countries in the top ten are our neighbours, Venezuela being No 1. Then No 5 is Honduras. Guyana is at No 7, and Jamaica is No 10. Is this just coincidence, or evidence that our respective countries are regional partners in crime?
Anyway, I have never really heard here about coordination between the police forces of the countries in the region. The acting police commissioner should at least take away that from the WPR that crime is a regional enterprise. Now he says the WPR is penalising us because we report murders diligently.
I don’t think so. I mean the criminals have their own cemeteries now, including the hillside of Maracas.
If you are a new police commissioner and you are uttering a public statement, you should at least think about it.
The crime rate of a country is calculated by dividing the number of crimes reported by the population size, then multiplying by 100,000. In this way we can take any two countries and compare their murder rates, by asking the question how many people would have been murdered if the size of the population was 100,000? That means each country gets the same denominator, so it’s fair to compare their murder rates.
The commissioner’s logic seems to be that if we don’t report all of the murders, then the numerator in the sum becomes smaller, so when you divide by 100,000 you get a lower crime rate, just like that.
So the lavway here becomes “Change de numerator”.
Where is the Mighty Spoiler, or Lord Cypher, to help us with this?
Let us test the commissioner’s hypothesis by taking the murders for 2021 as an example. There were 448 murders. Our population last year was 1.4 million. Using the World Population Review method, the sum would be in two stages. First, divide 448 by 1.4 million. That gives you a rate of 0.00032. So the WPR approach is to say suppose your country had a population of just 100,000 people, how many murders would there have been? So for last year, if you asked that question for our country, the answer was 32 murders.
So, the COP is saying yes, we have a high murder rate, not because every day people killing one another here, and making their own cemeteries.
If we use the CoP logic, that means that instead of reporting 448 murders for last year, we could have been less efficient and reported just 348 instead. When you do that, indeed you end up with a crime rate of .00024, or 24 murders per 100,000 people here.
So, using CoP numerator trick, we would not come out so high in the world in murder. I was wondering if there are any other realms of existence where we are ranked in the top ten in the world.
For 2019 we ranked 67th in the world out of 189 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI). Jamaica ranked 101st. Barbados ranked 58th.
In 2009 when our children took part in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), we ranked 54th in mathematics, 58th is science and 25th in reading. In 2011 when we entered children in PIRLS (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study), they ranked 36th. In 2015 our children took part in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment); they ranked 52nd in science, 50th in reading, and 49th in mathematics. In that year, children from Singapore topped the world in all three subjects.
In September 2019, the prestigious journal The Lancet published an article titled “Measuring human capital: a systematic analysis of 195 countries and territories, 1990–2016”. One of the measures they used was called “Expected Human Capital”. It took into account the availability of educational opportunities to children, and their educational goals. We were rated 107th out of 195 countries measured. Barbados was 57th; Jamaica, 88th.
Recently the global share GDP held by each country was published, using World Bank data for each country. Our country was ranked 108th. The United States was first, its economy accounting for 24.08 per cent of global GDP. China was second, 15.1 per cent. India was fifth, 3.3 per cent. Singapore, 36th; Barbados was ranked 153rd; Jamaica, 120th; Guyana, 156th.
So, we have much more crime than wealth. We are fighting in the featherweight division in wealth, and education, but we are in the heavyweight division in crime. I wonder what Gary Griffith thinks about his legacy of world-class crime? Does he want us to make him prime minister as a reward?
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.