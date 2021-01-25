FOR the benefit of those who had not known before, it’s now been made clear that T&T has a “border” that is more than figurative. It’s nothing compared to the billion-dollar structures demarcating southern US territory, meant presumably to stand in memory of the pharaonic rule of Donald Trump.
Still, the realisation has been forced by officials—those speaking out and others holding the equivalent of keys—that ours is nonetheless a hard border. That’s a conclusion certain to be upheld by those who, in the colloquial term, “get through”, amid the jealous witness of those who don’t.
Beaches and inlets permit entry of desperate Venezuelans and bandit others running guns and bullets. Fatal and other gunplay lend character to T&T life and times. Such reality, however, fails to discourage the return of people who had left this place for reasons compelling and other.
For the year or so since the pandemic rendered various elsewheres less welcoming than before, T&T nationals have been pounding on “border” gates, asserting right of return and beseeching re-entry.
“The border is closed and we are managing the inflow,” said Prime Minister Keith Rowley. He thus affirmed the measures imposed by his administration to receive and refuse applications for “exemption”. Without positive receipt of an official pass so defined, T&T-to-the-bone people cannot get on a flight to Piarco.
Lawyers acting for Radhika Ramoutar, effectively in Canadian exile since February 2020, this month threatened judicial-review litigation against the decision, attributed to National Security Minister Stuart Young, denying her an “exemption”. Last week, they announced plans to argue that Mr Young lacks legal authority to deny Ms Ramoutar’s right of return.
“Our client lives in unbearable agony,” the lawyers wrote in their notice to the minister. That case still undecided, the minister flexed muscle to move the “exemption” procedure online, and to rule that Ms Ramoutar and more than 8,000 others in the pleading line-up must simply start all over.
Mr Young has championed his untested IT-based procedure as one expected to work better, and not dependent on his personal say-so. Ministerial discretion remains to be called upon but, for the rest, systems will call the shots.
It’s the stuff of a promise made by Dr Keith Rowley around last Christmas, when he enjoyed a family reunion through the exemption received by his US-based daughter. Offspring of Mr Young himself and of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi also received Yuletide exemptions, but such apparent favouritism they dismissed as irrelevant.
Dr Rowley shrugged it off as inevitable “grumbling”, as he promised “revisions in the new year”. He warned, however, that “restrictions, by their very nature, will adversely affect some people more than others…Picking on my family or the minister does not change the facts.”
Well, the facts insist that thousands of T&T people have remained in the dark about the handling of their “exemption” requests. Disheartened applicants do not necessarily warm to the offerings promised under nationalsecurity.gov.tt. One principal of a Facebook group of disappointed seekers asked: “What assurances do citizens who are applying have that this process is any more efficient than the last? How can citizens be assured that their applications are being processed in a rapid, fair and chronological manner?”
From early the “exemption” process had been identified not only by inefficiency but also by apparent bad mind. One of the first instances of procedural insensitivity should have brought shame to the face of T&T decision making.
As the T&T border gates clanged shut, 33 locals found themselves on a cruise ship in Dubai. They managed to get as near to home as Barbados. There, they were destined to languish for 29 days, as nationals lacking any T&T welcome-home signal.
While Port of Spain slowly worked things out, the 33 paid for their upkeep and quarantine in Barbados. They spent $US25,000 to charter a flight to Piarco. When the local quarantine was over, they posed for a group shot, holding a large placard that pointedly declared: “Thank you, Barbados!”
It was plain-spoken testimony of gratitude for better treatment by the Barbadian authorities than received from their own government. “We reached out to the Government of T&T…to urge that they take their citizens,” the Barbados attorney general recalled. “But the fact of the matter is that they declined to do so.” By contrast, his government took a “humanitarian decision”.
To this diplomatic put-down, no known response has come from the Rowley-Young team. Invariably, as if in talking-down mode to foreign-based citizens, their expressions come over instead from puffed-chest defensiveness.
All they hear are incessant chants, “Open the border”, said Dr Rowley. In a curious bid for sympathy, he noted that as Prime Minister, “you are a lonely man because there are decisions that only you have to make”.
It’s his decision to retain Mr Young as all-enabling minister. He is accordingly obliged to take the loneliness with the rest of the job, which includes swallowing hard when judgments are called not only on those making decisions, but also on the advisability of such decisions.