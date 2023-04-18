Tourism wrong turns won’t make Asa Wright

News of two of our public attractions coincided with each other recently, and for differing reasons. Even before the Ice Caribbean Entertainment District (ICED) opened the country’s first ice-skating “rink” and “snow park” in La Romaine on Friday, it was the existing nature resort, Asa Wright, which drew fierce criticism from the public because of its “transformation”.
For almost three years, the centre was shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its reopening, however, was overshadowed by the changes made to the resort. During the unveiling ceremony, a few catchphrases were dished out to describe the potential of the resort: a diversifier of ecotourism, an investment in local tourism, a “very good business model”, and a foreign exchange earner. All the right things were said, but it remains to be seen if the right thing was done.
On Thursday, April 6, the once not-for-profit conservation land trust was officially revealed to the public as now being under the operations of HADCO Group of Companies. As part of the rebranding process, the ecotourist attraction is now called HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre. HADCO’s takeover is stamped on the identity of Asa Wright with the name of the conglomerate preceding that of the actual centre.
The new partnership between the State and conglomerate is part of the increasing move to encourage privatised investment of State resources. But, at what cost? The public-private partnership involving the operation of Asa Wright has granted HADCO control of the ecolodge aspect of the nature centre, including the trail. The trust will continue to focus on conservation and scientific research.
Although HADCO has done the right thing by essentially saving the centre from permanent closure, the conglomerate is more popularly known for its food and beverage, wine and spirits, manufacturing, and logistics services. The newest division of the group—“Experiences”—intends to lean on the country’s natural environment. However, HADCO’s attempt to contribute to ecotourism has seemed to neglect the potential contributions of domestic tourism.
Criticisms of the privatisation of Asa Wright’s foremost attractions have been based largely on its new prices. Guests can choose between TT$2,000 per person, per night (single occupancy); or TT$1,700 per person, per night (double, triple and quadruple occupancy). A day pass that includes access to the centre and trails, lunch and tea costs $550. Cross the newly re-branded Asa Wright Centre off the list of “staycation” resorts because, for those prices, minimum-wage earners would prefer to stay home.
HADCO’s business model for Asa Wright threatens to price a certain demographic out of enjoying what the centre has to offer. And to be honest, at least the only time I’ve been there, there wasn’t much being offered. Maybe the birds went on a vacation of their own because during my time there I might have spotted about two.
While part of the HADCO business model is meant to generate revenue for the cash-strapped centre, the attempt to provide an all-inclusive experience forces the public into spending almost six times more than the previous admission fee to the centre. A likely result is that citizens who cannot afford a day pass will feel priced out.
To justify the price of the day pass, the HADCO Experience must focus on attracting animal life to the centre, which will then attract people. For birds in particular, this would involve installing birdbaths, recreating the plant system that is native to the area, alternatively removing invasive plants from wildlife habitats, and keeping dead trees for birds to dwell and raise their young.
The State also has to contribute by at least improving the roadways that lead to the centre. A good place to start would be the potholes that now serve as landmarks throughout the Blanchisseuse Road. Even before HADCO’s takeover, I imagine the dilapidated roads were a deterrent for many would-be visitors to the centre. Tourism, international and domestic, is a holistic experience, not piecemeal.
Apart from improving the natural aspects of Asa Wright, there are also technological improvements that need to be made. Something as rudimentary as an updated website is still in progress. Any serious tourism stakeholder will know a website is an integral part of the marketing process because the Internet is often the first point of contact between a prospective visitor and your destination. In our rapidly technological world, a company’s website can make or break you even before a cent is spent.
How successful will the business model turn out to be? During the next ten years, the length of the lease granted to HADCO, the group will need to produce annual financial statements, as any responsible corporate entity should. It is in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure that the stakeholders will be able to discern whether or not a wrong turn was taken with Asa Wright.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.