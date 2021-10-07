An article, “We are in a perfect storm”, appeared on social media on the thoughts of Dr Terrence Farrell, which emphasises what is in the public domain—the two recent shocks to our economy, a petroleum plantation, in which the private sector is indeed about rent-seeking as opposed to generating wealth.
He talks about the failed projects of our governments—Petrotrin gas to liquids, LifeSport, Beetham Waste Water, Water and Sewerage Authority, State enterprises—as wastage.
Further, instead of attempting to adjust the economy to the energy sector shock, the Government is riding it out as we run down our forex reserves and borrowing locally and from abroad, apparently hoping for a resurgence of the energy sector earnings. The Covid-19 shock just made matters worse. The recent increased production of gas and oil by the upstream producers and the global increase in demand and prices could indeed encourage this short-term view that the energy sector is on the upturn.
He also talks about the wasteful subsidies on electricity, water, fuel and transport. Since the petroleum asset belongs to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, the choices made are to use the rents that accrue to Government to make life easier for the population. These are not subsidies, they are choices as to what to do with our patrimony. I may choose to eat some mangoes from my trees instead of selling them to earn income. Surely, another choice, which I would have preferred, would be to use these rents to build wealth which could be sustainable generators of income. But was not the intent of some of these failed projects to build wealth? Some were indeed downright wasteful.
Dr Farrell agrees with what many of us believe: we have to keep the economy going as we adjust, re debt, use of our reserves and the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) to diversify the economy. But the economy has to be deflated while the mechanisms for future growth are put in place, yet take into consideration the impact of Covid-19. However, he sees that, fundamentally, growth results from investment.
Dr Roger Hosein of The UWI would say also labour. Therefore, he, Dr Farrell, muses, if we are not investing, how do we expect to grow? The private sector is not investing in wealth-generating projects but in rent-seeking. Even in these days of Covid-19, on entry to Sangre Grande from the Valencia road, there is a brand-new mall, another rent-seeking enterprise.
I wrote recently that import substitution should not be a priority in our diversification, with which Dr Farrell agrees. Accordingly, we should not be trying to rebuild what we had (rent-seeking enterprises). Again, my view aligns with his that thinking about manufacturing or agriculture is not helpful in trying to decide what to do. We should be asking where can we create or add value and what global markets we can penetrate—do a foresighting exercise. The implication here is that there is more than labour and capital that is required in our economic adaptation. The other factor of production required is knowledge, technology, innovation—all contained in the Total Factor Productivity.
Dr Farrell says that 75 years ago the answer was manufacturing for export since we could identify a range of goods where low labour costs could be a comparative advantage. However, he says, today the answer is more complex (it is also about increasing the complexity of our exports) and depends on location, technology, logistics, price (and, in particular), product uniqueness, usually in some combination. Indeed, Dr Farrell is in sync with my decades-old recommendation that to diversify, we need to develop an innovation system along the lines of the Triple Helix, in which technology, innovation—product uniqueness—play an important part. He continues that in some instances, implementing solutions will require collaboration among Government, industry and universities for technology R&D, marketing and management—the Triple Helix.
Dr Farrell thinks the Berrycove initiative in Tobago by ANSA McAL is an example of what is needed. I disagree with this since it is really import substitution using well-known technology and has no global competitive advantage of, say, uniqueness, etc. He also reiterates the view that upscaled tourism in Tobago can offer opportunities to produce fruits and vegetables for the hotels, providing employment where Government is the biggest employer.
I did a presentation to the Economic Development Advisory Board (EADB) under Dr Farrell’s watch, which defined what I thought should be our variant of the Triple Helix in the implementation of our diversification thrust. I am encouraged that Dr Farrell’s contribution in the article, “We are in a perfect storm”, supports many of the ideas of the Innovation Diamond the variant I suggested. Still, this growing opinion by many of our economists and others that we need to earn more foreign exchange, hence we have to diversify the economy, get the onshore sector to export, simply articulates a vision. The strategic management process to get this done is yet to be detailed—what are the objectives, strategies, required resources and the management structure with the institutions that have to be put in place. Also, what changes and upgrades to, for example, our education and training systems are necessary, given the new and emerging technologies that will be part of the diversification process.
Over the years, via the media and presentations at various conferences, a vehicle was described based on the Triple Helix, the Innovation Diamond, which we can adopt to diversify the economy. The EADB under Dr Farrell also tried to start the process with a foresighting exercise to identify the technological/industrial areas we could become globally competitive in—alas, that came to naught.
—Author Mary King is an economist