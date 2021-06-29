Tracking the recovery roadmap

The Roadmap to Recovery Report, designed to guide how the country gets over the hill, leaving the Covid-19 assault behind, says this of the objectives it sent out. The country’s economy was to be set on a path towards the formation of a new society. It was to be based on a platform for “Restructuring and transforming towards a stronger, more resilient economy, in which equity, inclusiveness and self-sufficiency for all are the cornerstones of a new society.”
Right there in the executive summary, IMF projections from the global growth in 2021 are cited. Overall, this figure was put at 5.8 per cent. For “emerging markets and developing economies,” this figure was put at 6.6 per cent. This is where we are probably situated. But who can say whether or not this is the picture that still holds, given Covid’s intransigence and intractability in our own midst.
Latest reports say that the death toll in June has bypassed the record-setting monthly total for May of 326. Massive arrangements for income and wage support have remained in place and are being renewed from what originally was designed as short-term, stop-gap measures 14 months ago. With large sections of the economy remaining grounded, hesitancy continues as the name of the game in areas set to have been re-opened by now. New word is said to be required, for example, for a promised return to activity in private construction.
As identified by leaders from several NGOs, in the country-wide efforts at relief and sustenance activity, the situation on the ground is worse than apparently is reckoned in other quarters. A leading figure of one Islamic organisation operating in the East Port of Spain area said people who normally give are now the ones asking, “because of the economic state of the country.”
The roadmap report noted that economic growth projections for this year were predicated against the assumption that related subsidies would have been “gradually unwound” in the second half of 2020. Containment efforts would then have been more tightly measured, “if deemed still necessary.” Economic activity was expected to have normalised, “aided by policy support.” We are not there yet. In the best of the post-Covid circumstances, unemployment at rates worth noting would have been down for contemplation. The report slated it as continuing to be “a major factor.” It quoted the ILO as projecting for a global increase in unemployment in 2020 by 24.7 million persons. That was before the pandemic. This was put up against the 188 million increase in 2019.
While the roadmap report was being written months ago, the conclusions were that we had “done well” in containing the spread of the virus in our midst but, this of course was well before the public fights over whether Tobago for Easter or the Andrea Bharatt vigil activity was to blame for what happened thereafter. The report advocated, nevertheless, that it was necessary to prepare for the re-opening of the society and the economy. In the absence of any surety concerning the availability of vaccines, we were primed to expect “significant potential escalation” of the pandemic, when national borders were re-opened and in-country stay-at-home measures were relaxed. Almost 70,000 persons had been fully vaccinated by last weekend, and the Government announced plans to partially re-open the country’s borders in the next two weeks.
The report proposed what it called a “re-imagining of a new way of life,” for us an objective which demands a transformation of the national value system and “thoughtful, pro-active, re-engineering of the country’s approach to doing business.” First on the agenda for this objective is what the authors say must be “arresting the fall of the economy and setting it on a trajectory for positive growth,” and a social protection programme aimed at “leaving no one behind.” Next in order of importance is the requirement to “retain and create jobs.”
At the top of the table for achieving these objectives, the Government was asked to undertake the following: Focus on settlement of outstanding liabilities to key sectors, infusing working capital and urgently support employment generation and economic activity. It was asked, further, to begin the dialogue for re-engineering the workplace, by integrating revised work protocols, for protecting public health and unlocking the lessons learnt from current working arrangements.
Recommendations for boosting aggregate demand call on the Government to boost levels of household spending by increasing support, primarily to provide social protection, and to prevent such demand from falling below the requisite level. Stimulation of a market for local goods and services, especially those with export potential, was also a major proposal.
Given the urgency with which this task force was set to work 14 months ago, some update on the situation at hand regarding its recommendations ought to be available for national consideration.
— Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist